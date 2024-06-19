Justyna Kulka - Candidate for the Supervisory Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

Justyna Kulka has been associated with Polsat Plus Group for nearly 12 years. She has extensive professional knowledge and experience in management, sales, and marketing gained from the most renowned universities and leading companies in the telecommunications and new technologies sector in the Polish market.

She is a graduate of the Faculty of Management and Marketing at the Poznań University of Economics. She participated in the MBA program conducted by the Center for Managerial Training (CMT) at the University of Warsaw in cooperation with partner universities: the University of Antwerp, Free University of Brussels, and Harvard Business School, specializing in Business Management. She also attended the Leadership Academy program organized by the ICAN Institute.

Throughout her professional career, she has been involved in the telecommunications and new technologies sectors. She spent her early years working at Netia Telekom S.A. and Telefonia Lokalna S.A. She later held managerial positions at PTC Sp. z o.o., the operator of the Era and Heyah networks (currently T-Mobile Polska). From 2008 to 2012, she was the Director of the Business Market at P4 Sp. z o.o., the operator of Play network.

From 2012 to 2019, she served in Polkomtel Sp. z o.o. and Cyfrowy Polsat S.A., initially as the Director of Offer Management and later as the Director of the Marketing Strategy Department, responsible for sales, offer, and marketing strategy-related activities.

From 2019 to May 2024, she was a member of the Management Board of Polkomtel Sp. z o.o., the Plus network operator, responsible for B2C and B2B markets.

Justyna Kulka currently serves on the Supervisory Boards of companies belonging to Polsat Plus Group. She is Vice Chairperson of the Supervisory Board at Polkomtel Sp. z o.o., Vice Chairperson of the Supervisory Board at Telewizja Polsat Sp. z o.o., a member of the Supervisory Board at Netia S.A., Interia.pl Sp. z o.o., and Liberty Poland S.A. She also sits on the Supervisory Boards of PGE PAK Energia Jądrowa S.A. and Plus Bank S.A.

She is the Vice Chairperson of the Program Council of the Better Poland Association.