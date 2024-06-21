Current report no. 13/2024 Date 21 June 2024 Subject Changes in the Supervisory Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") hereby informs that, pursuant to

resolution No. 28 of the Annual General Meeting of the Company, adopted on 20 June 2024, the Annual General Meeting appointed Ms. Justyna Magdalena Kulka to the Supervisory Board of the Company, effective from June 20, 2024, and entrusted her with the position of Vice Chairperson of the Supervisory Board.

The Company disclosed Ms. Kulka's biography to the public through current report No. 10/2024 dated

June 18, 2024. According to the submitted statement, Ms. Justyna Kulka is not engaged in any activities competitive to the Company's activity, she does not participate in a competitive company as a partner of a civil partnership, a partnership, a member of a body of a capital company, or does not participate in another competitive legal person as a member of its body. Ms. Justyna Kulka has not been entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors under the Act on the National Court Register.

Legal basis: Article 56 Section 1 item 2 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies in conjunction with

5 Section 5 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on the current and periodic reports disclosed by securities issuers and on the equivalence of information disclosures required by the laws of non-EU member states in connection with Article 56 Section 1 item 2 of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodical information.