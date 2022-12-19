Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Conclusion of Annex 4 to the preliminary share purchase agreement concerning PAK-Polska Czysta Energia sp. z o.o.

Current Report No. 36/2022 Report Date 19 December 2022 Subject Conclusion of Annex 4 to the preliminary share purchase agreement concerning PAK-Polska Czysta Energia sp. z o.o.

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. ("Company"), with reference to current report no. 38/2021 of 20 December 2021 on the Company's execution of preliminary share purchase agreements concerning the acquisition of shares in PAK-Polska Czysta Energia sp. z o.o. ("PAK-PCE", the "Transaction"), Port Praski sp. z o.o. and Pantanomo Limited and to current report no. 2/2022 of 30 March 2022 on the Company's execution of an annex to the preliminary purchase agreement concerning the acquisition by the Company of shares in PAK-PCE, executed on 20 December 2021 between the Company and ZE PAK S.A. ("ZE PAK", the "Agreement") and to current report no. 17/2022 of 27 June 2022 on the Company's decision to execute Annex 2 to the Agreement and to transfer an organized part of the enterprise of Konin Power Plant to PAK-PCE Biopaliwa i Wodór sp. z o.o., and to current report no. 21/2022 of 26 September 2022 on the execution of Annex 3 to the Agreement, hereby announces that the Company concluded with ZE PAK annex 4 to the Agreement ("Annex 4").

The subject of Annex 4 is to change the long-stop date by which all conditions precedent of the Agreement should be fulfilled, which will be moved from 5 January 2023 to 3 July 2023.

On 19 December 2022, the Company's Supervisory Board consented to the execution of Annex 4.

The Transaction qualifies as a material related-party transaction within the meaning of Article 90h of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies of 29 July 2005 (Dz. U. of 2022, item 2554, as amended).

As the Transaction will be executed at arm's length, it will not prejudice the interests of the Company or its shareholders who are not related parties, including minority shareholders.

