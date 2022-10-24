Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Conclusion of a share sale agreement for 50% of shares in Port Praski City II sp. z o.o. and Port Praski Medical Center sp. z o.o.

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. ("Company"), hereby informs, in connection with its current report No. 18/2022 concerning the execution of a joint venture agreement by subsidiaries of the Company and HB Reavis Holding Cz a.s. ("HBR") and a share purchase agreement for 50% of shares in Port Praski City II sp. z o.o. ("PPCII") and Port Praski Medical Center sp. z o.o. ("PPMC"), that on 24 October 2022 agreements were concluded pursuant to which HBR acquired 50% of shares in PPCII and PPMC.

The above mentioned agreements were executed following the satisfaction of all conditions precedent, including in particular a clearance of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) to establish a joint venture.

As the next step, the parties to the joint venture intend to apply for the relevant administrative decisions aimed at obtaining a construction permit, after which they will proceed to determine the precise cost and timing of the project's implementation.

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.