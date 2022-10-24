Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
  News
  Summary
    CPS   PLCFRPT00013

CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.

(CPS)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-10-24 pm EDT
16.97 PLN   +3.48%
05:22pCyfrowy Polsat S A : Conclusion of a share sale agreement for 50% of shares in Port Praski City II sp. z o.o. and Port Praski Medical Center sp. z o.o.
PU
09/27Embud 2 sp. z o.o. S.K.A. entered into contract to acquire unknown minority stakes in MODIVO S.A. from Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. for PLN 600 million.
CI
09/19Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.(WSE:CPS) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Conclusion of a share sale agreement for 50% of shares in Port Praski City II sp. z o.o. and Port Praski Medical Center sp. z o.o.

10/24/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
Conclusion of a share sale agreement for 50% of shares in Port Praski City II sp. z o.o. and Port Praski Medical Center sp. z o.o.
Date:
24 Oct 2022

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. ("Company"), hereby informs, in connection with its current report No. 18/2022 concerning the execution of a joint venture agreement by subsidiaries of the Company and HB Reavis Holding Cz a.s. ("HBR") and a share purchase agreement for 50% of shares in Port Praski City II sp. z o.o. ("PPCII") and Port Praski Medical Center sp. z o.o. ("PPMC"), that on 24 October 2022 agreements were concluded pursuant to which HBR acquired 50% of shares in PPCII and PPMC.

The above mentioned agreements were executed following the satisfaction of all conditions precedent, including in particular a clearance of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) to establish a joint venture.

As the next step, the parties to the joint venture intend to apply for the relevant administrative decisions aimed at obtaining a construction permit, after which they will proceed to determine the precise cost and timing of the project's implementation.

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Attached files:
Category:
Report Number:
29/2022
Last updated 10/24/2022

Disclaimer

Cyfrowy Polsat SA published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 21:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
