Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Conclusion of the Framework Agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Current Report No. 32/2022

Report Date 12 December 2022

SubjectConclusion of the Framework Agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") hereby gives notice that on 12 December 2022, the Company executed a Framework Agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the "EBRD").

The Framework Agreement has been executed in relation to the EBRD's contemplated acquisition of bonds that the Company may issue under a program for the issuance of the Company's bonds with the total maximum nominal value of PLN 4,000,000,000 (four billion zloty) (the "Program") announced by the Company in its current report No. 31/2022 dated 29 November 2022.

The execution of the Framework Agreement does not impose a contractual obligation on the EBRD to purchase any of the Company's bonds that may be issued under the Program. The Company does not commit to the EBRD to issue any bonds under the Program. The Company will make the final decision on the issuance of bonds under the Program and on its terms in a relevant resolution of the Company's Management Board which, if and when adopted, will be disclosed in a separate current report.

The Framework Agreement sets out the way in which the funds to be obtained from the EBRD in connection with the issuance of the Company's bonds under the Program will be disbursed, which includes, in particular, the allocation of such funds for the purpose of developing new or existing on shore wind power generation projects.

Under the Framework Agreement, the Company agrees, among other things, to comply with the EBRD Designated Performance Requirements and the EBRD's anti-corruption guidelines. The Company also agrees in the Framework Agreement to engage in certain actions related to environmental, social and corporate governance issues (the "Environmental and Social Action Plan").

Additionally, under the Framework Agreement, the Company is required to submit a report to the EBRD after the end of each financial year concerning, among other things, the Company's and its subsidiaries' investments in zero-emission energy sources during that financial year, actions taken to implement the Environmental and Social Action Plan and the Company's compliance with the EBRD Designated Performance Requirements.

