The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company"), acting pursuant to Articles 395 § 1 and 399 § 1 in conjunction with Articles 402(1) and 402(2) of the Commercial Companies Code (the CCC") and in accordance with the provisions of Article 24 Section 2 of the Company's Statutes, convenes the Annual General Meeting of the Company, which will be held on 20 June 2024 at 11:00 am CET in Warsaw, in the registered office of the Company at ul. Łubinowa 4a.

Agenda of the Annual Meeting:

1. Opening of the Annual General Meeting.

2. Appointment of the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting.

3. Validation of the correctness of convening the Annual General Meeting and its ability to adopt binding resolutions.

4. Appointment of the Ballot Committee.

5. Adoption of the agenda.

6. Management Board's presentation of:

a) the Management Board's report on the Company's activities in the financial year 2023 and the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2023;

b) the Management Board's report on the activities of the capital group of the Company in the financial year 2023 and the consolidated financial statements of the capital group of the Company for the financial year 2023.

7. The Supervisory Board's presentation of:

a) its statement concerning the evaluation of the Management Board's report on the Company's activities in the financial year 2023, the Management Board's report on the activities of the Company's capital group in the financial year 2023, the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2023 and the financial statements of the Company's capital group for the financial year 2023, as well as the Management Board's motion regarding the distribution of the Company's profit generated in the financial year 2023;

b) its assessment of the Company's standing and evaluation of the work of the Management Board;

c) its report concerning the remuneration of the Management Board and Supervisory Board Members for the year 2023.

8. Consideration and adoption of a resolution approving the Management Board's report on the Company's activities in the financial year 2023.

9. Consideration and adoption of a resolution approving the Company's annual financial statements for the financial year 2023.

10. Consideration and adoption of a resolution approving the Management Board's report on activities of the capital group of the Company in the financial year 2023.

11. Consideration and adoption of a resolution approving the consolidated annual financial statements of the capital group of the Company for the financial year 2023.

12. Consideration and adoption of a resolution approving the Supervisory Board's report for the financial year 2023.

13. Consideration and adoption of a resolution concerning the evaluation of the report on the remuneration of the Management Board and Supervisory Board Members for the year 2023.

14. Adoption of resolutions granting a vote of approval to the Members of the Management Board for the performance of their duties in the year 2023.

15. Adoption of resolutions granting a vote of approval to the Members of the Supervisory Board for the performance of their duties in the year 2023.

16. Adoption of a resolution on the distribution of the Company's profit for the financial year 2023.

17. Adoption of a resolution on changes in the Supervisory Board.

18. Adoption of a resolution on adopting the remuneration policy for the Management Board and Supervisory Board Members of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

19. Adoption of a resolution on amending the Statutes of the Company.

20. Adoption of a resolution on adopting the consolidated text of the Company's Statutes.

21. Closing of the Annual General Meeting.

The Management Board attaches to this Current Report as follows:

the announcement of the convocation of the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2024, prepared in accordance with Article 402(2) of the CCC ( Attachment no. 1 );

); draft resolutions to be adopted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company convened on 20 June 2024 ( Attachment no. 2 );

); Report on the activities of the Supervisory Board in 2023 ;

; Report on the remuneration of the Management Board and Supervisory Board members of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. in the year 2023 .

The Company provides information in accordance with Article 402(3) of the CCC on the Company's website at: http://www.grupapolsatplus.pl/, subpage: Corporate Governance, tab: General Meetings - Materials.