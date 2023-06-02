Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. on 29 June 2023

Current Report No. 18/2023

Report Date: 2 June 2023

Subject:Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. on 29 June 2023

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company"), acting pursuant to Articles 395 § 1 and 399 § 1 in conjunction with Articles 402(1) and 402(2) of the Commercial Companies Code (the "CCC") and in accordance with the provisions of Article 24 Section 2 of the Company's Articles of Association, convenes the Annual General Meeting of the Company, which will be held on 29 June 2023 at 11:00 am CET in Warsaw, in the registered office of the Company at ul. Łubinowa 4a.

The Agenda of the Meeting:

Opening of the Annual General Meeting. Appointment of the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting. Validation of the correctness of convening the Annual General Meeting and its ability to adopt binding resolutions. Appointment of the Ballot Committee. Adoption of the agenda. Management Board's presentation of: the Management Board's report on the Company's activities in the financial year 2022 and the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2022; the Management Board's report on the activities of the capital group of the Company in the financial year 2022 and the consolidated financial statements of the capital group of the Company for the financial year 2022. The Supervisory Board's presentation of: its statement concerning the evaluation of the Management Board's report on the Company's activities in the financial year 2022, the Management Board's report on the activities of the Company's capital group in the financial year 2022, the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2022 and the financial statements of the Company's capital group for the financial year 2022, as well as the Management Board's motion regarding the distribution of the Company's profit generated in the financial year 2022;

