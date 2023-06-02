Advanced search
    CPS   PLCFRPT00013

CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.

(CPS)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:55:52 2023-06-02 am EDT
15.97 PLN   +2.08%
Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. on 29 June 2023

06/02/2023 | 01:13pm EDT
Current Report No. 18/2023

Report Date:

2 June 2023

Subject:Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. on 29 June 2023

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company"), acting pursuant to Articles 395 § 1 and 399 § 1 in conjunction with Articles 402(1) and 402(2) of the Commercial Companies Code (the "CCC") and in accordance with the provisions of Article 24 Section 2 of the Company's Articles of Association, convenes the Annual General Meeting of the Company, which will be held on 29 June 2023 at 11:00 am CET in Warsaw, in the registered office of the Company at ul. Łubinowa 4a.

The Agenda of the Meeting:

  1. Opening of the Annual General Meeting.
  2. Appointment of the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting.
  3. Validation of the correctness of convening the Annual General Meeting and its ability to adopt binding resolutions.
  4. Appointment of the Ballot Committee.
  5. Adoption of the agenda.
  6. Management Board's presentation of:
    1. the Management Board's report on the Company's activities in the financial year 2022 and the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2022;
    2. the Management Board's report on the activities of the capital group of the Company in the financial year 2022 and the consolidated financial statements of the capital group of the Company for the financial year 2022.
  8. The Supervisory Board's presentation of:
    1. its statement concerning the evaluation of the Management Board's report on the Company's activities in the financial year 2022, the Management Board's report on the activities of the Company's capital group in the financial year 2022, the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2022 and the financial statements of the Company's capital group for the financial year 2022, as well as the Management Board's motion regarding the distribution of the Company's profit generated in the financial year 2022;

    1. its assessment of the Company's standing and evaluation of the work of the Management Board;
    2. its report concerning the remuneration of the Management Board and Supervisory Boards Members for the year 2022.
  2. Consideration and adoption of a resolution approving the Management Board's report on the Company's activities in the financial year 2022.
  3. Consideration and adoption of a resolution approving the Company's annual financial statements for the financial year 2022.
  4. Consideration and adoption of a resolution approving the Management Board's report on activities of the capital group of the Company in the financial year 2022.
  5. Consideration and adoption of a resolution approving the consolidated annual financial statements of the capital group of the Company for the financial year 2022.
  6. Consideration and adoption of a resolution approving the Supervisory Board's report for the financial year 2022.
  7. Consideration and adoption of a resolution concerning the evaluation of the report on the remuneration of the Management Board and Supervisory Board Members for the year 2022.
  8. Adoption of resolutions granting a vote of approval to the Members of the Management Board for the performance of their duties in the year 2022.
  9. Adoption of resolutions granting a vote of approval to the Members of the Supervisory Board for the performance of their duties in the year 2022.
  10. Adoption of a resolution on the distribution of the Company's profit for the 2022 financial year.
  11. Closing of the Annual General Meeting.

The Management Board attaches to this Current Report as follows:

  • the announcement of the convocation of the Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2023, prepared in accordance with Article 402(2) of the CCC (Attachment no. 1);
  • draft resolutions to be adopted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company convened on 29 June 2023 (Attachment no. 2);
  • Report on the activities of the Supervisory Board in 2022 (Attachment no. 3);
  • Report on the remuneration of the Management Board and Supervisory Board members of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. in the year 2022 (Attachment no. 4).

The Company provides information in accordance with Article 402(3) of the CCC on the Company's website at: http://www.grupapolsatplus.pl/, subpage: Corporate Governance, tab: General Meetings - Materials.

Legal basis:

Article 56 Section 1 item 2 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing

the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public

Companies in conjunction with § 19 Section 1 items 1 and 2 of the Ordinance of

the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on the current and periodic reports

disclosed by securities issuers and on the equivalence of information disclosures

required by the laws of non-EU member states.

Signed by:

/s/ Mirosław Błaszczyk

/ s / Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann

/ s / Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda

Mirosław Błaszczyk

Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann

Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda

President of the Management

Member of the Management

Proxy

Board

Board

Disclaimer

Cyfrowy Polsat SA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 17:12:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer