In connection with current report No. 9/2024 of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") dated June 14, 2024 concerning the submission by shareholders of a draft resolution on the matters included in item 17 of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. a resolution on changes in the composition of the Company's Supervisory Board, the Management Board of the Company informs that on June 18, 2024 the Company received, as a supplement to the shareholders' letter of June 14, 2024, the curriculum vitae of the candidate to the Supervisory Board, which the Company hereby publishes in attachment to this current report.





