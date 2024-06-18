Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Curriculum vitae of the candidate to the Supervisory Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
Curriculum vitae of the candidate to the Supervisory Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
In connection with current report No. 9/2024 of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") dated June 14, 2024 concerning the submission by shareholders of a draft resolution on the matters included in item 17 of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. a resolution on changes in the composition of the Company's Supervisory Board, the Management Board of the Company informs that on June 18, 2024 the Company received, as a supplement to the shareholders' letter of June 14, 2024, the curriculum vitae of the candidate to the Supervisory Board, which the Company hereby publishes in attachment to this current report.
Legal basis: Article 56 Section 1 item 2 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies in conjunction with § 19 Section 1 item 4 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on the current and periodic reports disclosed by securities issuers and on the equivalence of information disclosures required by the laws of non-EU member states in connection with Article 56 Section 1 item 2 of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodical information.
Current reports
10/2024
Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. is one of the leading media and telecommunication groups in Poland. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of digital and audiovisual media (82.3%): operation of Internet portals, radio stations and TV channels, broadcasting services for per-decoder TV streams, etc.;
- broadcasting and program production (16.9%): entertainment programs, series, etc. broadcast on TV and on radio stations ;
- other (0.8%).