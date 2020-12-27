Log in
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.    CPS

CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.

(CPS)
Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Decision of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. to announce a tender offer to place subscriptions for the sale of shares in Netia S.A.

12/27/2020 | 03:07pm EST
The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the 'Company') informs that on 23 December 2020 the Company made the decision to announce a tender offer to place subscriptions for the sale of 114,173,459 shares issued by Netia S.A. ('Netia') carrying the right to 114,173,459 votes at the General Meeting of Netia, representing ca. 34.02% of Netia's share capital and ca. 34.02% of the total number of votes at the General Meeting of Netia (the 'Tender Offer'). On 23 December 2020, the Supervisory Board of the Company also adopted a resolution consenting to the announcement of the Tender Offer by the Company.

The Tender Offer shall be announced on the day of publication of this current report. The Company currently holds 221,404,885 Netia shares carrying the right to 221,404,885 votes at the General Meeting of Netia, representing ca. 65.98% of the share capital of Netia and ca. 65.98% of the total number of votes at the General Meeting of Netia. As a result of the Tender Offer the Company intends to hold 335,578,344 Netia shares carrying the right to 335,578,344 votes at the General Meeting of Netia, that is 100% of the total number of shares in Netia and votes at the General Meeting of Netia.

The Tender Offer shall be announced pursuant to Article 74 Section 1 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies (consolidated text in Journal of Law of 2020, item 2080). The announced Tender Offer shall be unconditional.

The price of Netia shares covered by the Tender Offer has been set at PLN 4.80 (four zlotys and eighty grosze) per one Netia share.

Unless the subscription period for the sale of Netia shares in response to the Tender Offer is prolonged, the subscription period for the sale of Netia shares will commence on 15 January 2021 and end on 26 February 2021.

The full text of the Tender Offer will be available in the Polish Press Agency service.

Legal basis

Article 17 Section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

Cyfrowy Polsat SA published this content on 23 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:06:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
