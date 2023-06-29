Current report no. 21/2023

Date 29 June 2023 Subject Establishment of security for facility loans on real property of a subsidiary of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") gives notice of the establishment of mortgage by its subsidiary i.e. Polkomtel sp. z o.o. ("Polkomtel") as security in connection with the Senior Facilities Agreement entered into by, among others, the Company and Polkomtel on 28 April2023, which was notified by the Company in its Current Report No. 8/2023 of 28 April 2023.

On 29 June 2023, Polkomtel made a statement on the establishment of a contractual mortgage, governed by Polish law, in favor of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A., acting as collateral agent, over land property located in Warsaw, Ursynów district, in the area of ul. Baletowa and Puławska, land and mortgage register No. WA5M/00478842/7, owned by Polkomtel.

The mortgage will be effective upon its entry into the land and mortgage register.

There are no ties between the Company, persons managing or supervising the Company and Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. and persons managing Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A.

Legal basis Article 17 Section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Signed by: /s/ Mirosław Błaszczyk /s/ Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann /s/ Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda Mirosław Błaszczyk Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda President Member Proxy of the Management Board of the Management Board

Page 1 of 1