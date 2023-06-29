Current report no. 21/2023
Date
29 June 2023
Subject
Establishment of security for facility loans on real property of a subsidiary
of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") gives notice of the establishment of mortgage by its subsidiary i.e. Polkomtel sp. z o.o. ("Polkomtel") as security in connection with the Senior Facilities Agreement entered into by, among others, the Company and Polkomtel on 28 April2023, which was notified by the Company in its Current Report No. 8/2023 of 28 April 2023.
On 29 June 2023, Polkomtel made a statement on the establishment of a contractual mortgage, governed by Polish law, in favor of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A., acting as collateral agent, over land property located in Warsaw, Ursynów district, in the area of ul. Baletowa and Puławska, land and mortgage register No. WA5M/00478842/7, owned by Polkomtel.
The mortgage will be effective upon its entry into the land and mortgage register.
There are no ties between the Company, persons managing or supervising the Company and Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. and persons managing Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A.
Legal basis
Article 17 Section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse
regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of
the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and
2004/72/EC.
Signed by:
/s/ Mirosław Błaszczyk
/s/ Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann
/s/ Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda
Mirosław Błaszczyk
Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann
Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda
President
Member
Proxy
of the Management Board
of the Management Board
