Subject:Information on steps taken to continue the bond issue program established on 29 November 2022 and to refinance Polsat Plus Group's indebtedness
With reference to Current Report No. 26/2022 of 5 October 2022 on the commencement of works on the analysis of the possibility of refinancing Polsat Plus Group's debt, with reference to Current Report No. 31/2022 of 29 November 2022 on establishing a bond issue program (the "Program") by Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") and actions taken to refinance its indebtedness under Series B bearer bonds with the nominal value of PLN 1,000 each and the aggregate nominal value of PLN 1,000,000,000, maturing on 24 April 2026 ("Series B Bonds") and Series C bearer bonds with the nominal value of PLN 1,000 each and the aggregate nominal value of PLN 1,000,000,000 maturing on 12 February 2027 ("Series C Bonds") and with reference to Current Report No. 1/2023 of 11 January 2023 on the decision to issue series D bonds, the Management Board of the Company informs that it has taken actions to continue the implementation of the Program and to refinance Polsat Plus Group's indebtedness. The total value of the Program is PLN 4,000,000,000 and as of today the total nominal value of outstanding bonds issued by the Company thereunder is PLN 2,670,000,000.
In particular, on 2 August 2023 the Company's Management Board adopted a resolution on, among other things, entering into agreements related to the issuance of series E bearer bonds being contemplated by the Company ("Series E Bonds") and approving draft terms and conditions for the issuance of Series E Bonds.
On 2 August 2023 the Company's Supervisory Board adopted a resolution on, among other things, approving the conclusion of agreements related to the issuance of Series E Bonds being contemplated by the Company and approving the draft terms and conditions for the issuance of Series E Bonds.
The Company intends to issue Series E Bonds under the Program by the end of Q3 2023, provided that favorable conditions exist on the debt securities market. The Company's Management Board preliminarily estimates that the value of the contemplated Series E Bond issue will be approx. PLN 500,000,000. The Company will make its final decision on the issuance of Series E Bonds, the value of the issuance and its terms and conditions in a relevant resolution of the Company's Management Board which, if and when adopted, will be disclosed in a separate current report.
Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive
2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.
