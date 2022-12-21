Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Information on the allotment of Series D Bonds

Current report No. 38/2022 Report date 21 December 2022 r. Subject Information on the allotment of Series D Bonds

With reference to the current report No. 35/2022 of 16 December 2022 in which Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") announced that it resolved to issue no more than 2,670,000 unsecured Series D bearer bonds with the nominal value of PLN 1,000 each and the aggregate nominal value of up to PLN 2,670,000,000.00 (the "Series D Bonds"), pursuant to Article 33 item 1 of the Act on Bonds of 15 January 2015, that is by way of an offer of securities to the public within the meaning of Article 2(d) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Regulation"), issued under the bond issuance program established on 29 November 2022, the Management Board of the Company hereby announces that on 21 December 2022 it resolved to allot 2,670,000 Series D Bonds with a nominal value of PLN 1,000 each and an aggregated nominal value of PLN 2,670,000,000.00. The Series D Bonds were allotted to a total number of 97 investors.

The rights attached to the Series D Bonds will arise upon the registration of the Series D Bonds in depository kept by National Depositary for Securities (Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A.) ("NDS") pursuant to settlement orders as defined in §5 of the Detailed Rules of Operation of the NDS. The issuance of the Series D Bonds is scheduled to take place on 11 January 2023.

The Joint Arrangers of the Series D Bonds issue were Trigon Dom Maklerski S.A., Trigon Investment Banking Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością & Wspólnicy Spółka Komandytowa, BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A., Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A., Santander Bank Polska S.A. and Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski S.A.

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer:

This current report was prepared in accordance with Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

This current report is for information purposes only and is published by the Company exclusively in order to provide information on the allotment of Series D Bonds. This current report is by no means intended, whether directly or indirectly, to promote the offer or the issuance of the Series D Bonds, and does not constitute an advertisement material prepared or published by the Company for the purpose of

