Current Report No. 28/2023 Report Date 7 September 2023 Subject:Information on the decision to issue Series E Bonds Not for release, publication or distribution directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or United Kingdom, or in any other jurisdiction where to do so would be restricted or prohibited by law. With reference to Current Report No. 31/2022 of 29 November 2022 in which Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") announced the establishing of a bonds program (the "Bonds Program") and actions being taken to potentially refinance its indebtedness under Series B bearer bonds with the nominal value of PLN 1,000 each and the aggregate nominal value of PLN 1,000,000,000, maturing on 24 April 2026 ("Series B Bonds") and Series C bearer bonds with the nominal value of PLN 1,000 each and the aggregate nominal value of PLN 1,000,000,000, maturing on 12 February 2027 ("Series C Bonds"), Current Report No. 1/2023 of 11 January 2023 on Series D Bonds Issue and Current Report No. 26/2023 of 2 August 2023 on actions being taken to continue the implementation of the Bonds Program and refinancing of Polsat Plus Group's indebtedness, the Management Board of the Company hereby gives notice that on 7 September 2023 it resolved to issue no more than 820,000 unsecured Series E bearer bonds with the nominal value of PLN 1,000 each and the aggregate nominal value not exceeding PLN 820,000,000 ("Series E Bonds"), under the Bonds Program. The Series E Bonds will be issued pursuant to Article 33 Section 1 of the Act of 15 January 2015 on Bonds (the "Act on Bonds") by way of "offering of securities to the public" as defined in Article 2(d) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Offer"). The Offer will be addressed only to qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation and will be exempted from the obligation to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 1(4)(a) thereof. Conducting the Offer will not require publishing an information memorandum or other offering documents. Basic parameters of the Offer: Issue price of one Series E Bond PLN 1,027.23 Planned issue date of the Series E Bonds 28 September 2023 Planned redemption date of the Series E Bonds 11 January 2030 Early redemption of the Series E Bonds Possible at the request of the Company or the bondholder in accordance with the Series E Bond Indenture Page 1 of 3 WAW 3410535v4

Interest Rate Variable (reference rate plus margin) Reference Rate 6M WIBOR Margin 335 bps Commencement of interest accrual 11 July 2023 Interest periods Semi-annual The Offer will be conducted in the period from 7 September 2023 to 12 September 2023. Trigon Dom Maklerski S.A.. with its registered office in Kraków will act as the offeror. The members of the consortium are also Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw and Santander Bank Polska S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw. Under the said resolution the Company's Management Board also resolved that the Company would purchase from the bondholders of the Series B Bonds and Series C Bonds issued by the Company, pursuant to Art. 76(1) of the Act on Bonds, some or all of the Series B Bonds and Series C Bonds for the purpose of their redemption, based on sale and set-off agreements to be entered into by the Company with those of the Series B Bonds and Series C Bonds bondholders who declare their intention to sell such bonds and have their receivables for the Series B Bonds and Series C Bonds sale credited against the purchase price of the Series E Bonds. On 7 September 2023, the Supervisory Board of the Company resolved, among other things, to approve the issuance of the Series E Bonds and the Company contracting financial indebtedness by way of issuing the Series E Bonds, and to approve the purchase of some or all of the Series B Bonds and Series C Bonds. Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC. Disclaimer: This current report was prepared in accordance with Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC. This current report is for information only and is published by the Company solely in order to provide information regarding the decision to issue Series E Bonds. This current report is by no means intended, whether directly or indirectly, to promote the Offer or the issuance of the Series E Bonds, and does not constitute advertising material prepared or published by the Company for the purpose of promoting the Offer or the issuance of the Series E Bonds soliciting, whether directly or indirectly, prospective Page 2 of 3 WAW 3410535v4