List of shareholders authorized to at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of Cyfrowy
Polsat S.A. convened for June 29, 2023
Share in the total number of
Shareholder
Number of votes
votes represented at the
Share in the total
Annual General Meeting
number of votes
convened for June 29, 2023
Reddev Investments Limited
477 320 253
76,97%
58,28%
Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty
40 454 000
6,52%
4,94%
Fundusz Emerytalny
Allianz Polska Otwarty Fundusz
32 376 467
5,22%
3,95%
Emerytalny
Total
550 150 720
88,72%
67,18%
