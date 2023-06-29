Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. is one of the leading media and telecommunication groups in Poland. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operation of digital and audiovisual media (92.4%): operation of Internet portals, radio stations and TV channels, broadcasting services for per-decoder TV streams, etc.; - broadcasting and program production (4.8%): entertainment programs, series, etc. broadcast on TV and on radio stations ; - other (3.8%).

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services