List of shareholders authorized to at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of Cyfrowy

Polsat S.A. convened for June 29, 2023

Share in the total number of

Shareholder

Number of votes

votes represented at the

Share in the total

Annual General Meeting

number of votes

convened for June 29, 2023

Reddev Investments Limited

477 320 253

76,97%

58,28%

Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty

40 454 000

6,52%

4,94%

Fundusz Emerytalny

Allianz Polska Otwarty Fundusz

32 376 467

5,22%

3,95%

Emerytalny

Total

550 150 720

88,72%

67,18%

