Cyfrowy Polsat S A : List of shareholders authorized to at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting convened for June 20, 2024
June 20, 2024 at 02:09 pm EDT
20 Jun 2024
The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") hereby publishes the list of shareholders authorized to at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of the Company convened for June 20, 2024, attached hereto.
There were 601,228,598 votes, which constitute 73.41% of the total number of votes in the Company, represented at the Annual General Meeting of the Company convened for June 20, 2024. Pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association the Series A, B and C shares as well as 166,917,501 Series D shares are preferred shares, i.e., each share carries two votes.
Legal basis: Article 70 Section 3 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on public offering and the conditions of introducing financial instruments to an organized system of trading and on public companies.
Resolutions adopted by the AGM137.45 KB
Current report no.12/2024622.71 KB
Current reports
12/2024
Last updated 06/20/2024
Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. is one of the leading media and telecommunication groups in Poland. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of digital and audiovisual media (82.3%): operation of Internet portals, radio stations and TV channels, broadcasting services for per-decoder TV streams, etc.;
- broadcasting and program production (16.9%): entertainment programs, series, etc. broadcast on TV and on radio stations ;
- other (0.8%).