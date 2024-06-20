The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") hereby publishes the list of shareholders authorized to at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of the Company convened for June 20, 2024, attached hereto.

There were 601,228,598 votes, which constitute 73.41% of the total number of votes in the Company, represented at the Annual General Meeting of the Company convened for June 20, 2024. Pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association the Series A, B and C shares as well as 166,917,501 Series D shares are preferred shares, i.e., each share carries two votes.

Legal basis: Article 70 Section 3 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on public offering and the conditions of introducing financial instruments to an organized system of trading and on public companies.