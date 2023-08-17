TXT

The Polsat Box Go streaming service is launching a new package called Start at a promotional price of only PLN 30 for an entire year, or PLN 2.5 per month. The Polsat Box Go Start package will offer access to more than 40,000 hours of your favorite series, reality shows, unique entertainment and many exciting new releases from more than 20 TV Polsat channels. At the same time, the Polsat Go service will cease operations at the end of August. All existing Polsat Go users will get free access for 2 months to the new Start package in the Polsat Box Go service. All Polsat Go account holders will get information on how to get free two-month access to the Start package in Polsat Box Go easily and quickly. "We want to focus on content production," says Stanislaw Janowski, CEO of TV Polsat. "We have decided to shut down Polsat Go and our content will be offered, among others, in the new Polsat Box Go Start package in a subscription-advertising model - a low promotional fee of PLN 30 for the whole year and a small number of commercials. This is in line with the current trend in the streaming market." "We have decided that as a Group we want to develop a single streaming service - Polsat Box Go," says Maciej Stec, Vice President for Strategy at Polsat Plus Group. "In addition to the Polsat Box Go Premium and Sport packages, we are introducing a new streaming package that is unique on the Polish market - Polsat Box Go Start for just PLN 30 for an entire year, or PLN 2.5 per month. In one package, we give you access to more than 40,000 hours of your favorite cult series, crazy and hot reality shows and hit entertainment. You can watch easily, pleasantly and enjoyably what, where, when, how you want on any device," adds Maciej Stec. All those who had Polsat Go accounts will get Polsat Box Go access for free for 2 months just for the Start package. And everyone will be able to order access for the next 12 months for only PLN 30 for the whole year - PLN 30 per year, or PLN 2.5 per month. Polsat Box Go is a streaming service launched in 2021 by Polsat Plus Group. As of now, it offers 3 main packages: Start, Premium and Sports. Polsat Box Go Start is a package in which, thanks to a small number of commercials, the viewer gains, at a very attractive promotional price of only PLN 30 for the whole year, access to more than 40,000 hours of favorite series, crazy and hot reality shows, unique entertainment and many exciting novelties. Polsat Box Go Premium means access to more than 100 TV channels, premium series and movies, including movie premieres. Polsat Box Go Sport means 20 sports channels and the most important and best sports games and events from Poland and around the world. Polsat Box Go Start package - promotional PLN 30 for the whole year, PLN 2.5 per month more than 40,000 hours of their favorite series, entertainment, information that you can watch where you want and when you want on the device of your choice,

the latest titles produced for more than 20 channels of Polsat Television, including Polsat, Four, Six, Polsat News, Polsat Play, Polsat Cafe, Fokus TV, Eski TV, Polsat Seriale. Many modern technological solutions, including: follow me content - you can always watch from where you left off, on any device,

download - download to your device and watch offline,

timeshift and startover - rewind and rewind when you want. All this with very few commercials, wherever you want, whenever you want, on the device of your choice. Polsat Box Go Premium package - in a promotion of PLN 30 for 30 days, without commercials: Everything that is included in Polsat Box Go Start plus: more than 100 TV channels,

premium Polish and foreign series, series premieres,

movie news, cinema premieres, thousands of Polish and foreign films,

entertainment programs,

news,

cartoons for children,

selected content in 4K quality. Polsat Box Go Sport package - in a promotion of PLN 40 for 30 days, without commercials: 20 TV channels with the biggest and most important sports events,

UEFA Champions League on Polsat Sport Premium,

Wimbledon, PlusLiga, Tauron Liga, CEV Champions League and Women's Champions League, Energa Basket Liga, UFC and FEN galas on Polsat Sport family channels,

Italian Serie A, Spanish LaLiga Santander, French Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Eleven Sports,

PKO BP Ekstraklasa on CANAL+ SPORT3 and 4,

Olympic Games, Grand Slam tennis tournaments, cycling races, handball and winter sports on Eurosport 1 and 2,

all Fortuna 1 League matches live,

selected broadcasts in 4K quality. "The streaming service is our trump card and we will develop it systematically. Several million people in several million households use our services, and we want to offer them the best selection of content among the streaming services in Poland." - says Miroslaw Blaszczyk, President of the Management Board of Polsat Plus Group. Polsat Box Go is available via the polsatboxgo.pl website or app for Android, iOS and Harmony OS, selected Smart TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and set-top boxes. The service provides Chromecast and AirPlay functions for streaming video from a phone or tablet to a TV screen, for example.

