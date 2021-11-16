Log in
    CPS   PLCFRPT00013

CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.

(CPS)
  Report
Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Obtaining by the Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. of preliminary information about the number of shares of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. being the subject of sale offers submitted in response to the tender offer for the sale of shares in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

Current report no.

26/2021

Date

16 November 2021

Subject

Obtaining by the Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. of preliminary

information about the number of shares of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. being the

subject of sale offers submitted in response to the tender offer for the sale

of shares in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. announced by Cyfrowy Polsat S.A., Reddev

Investments Limited and Mr. Zygmunt Solorz on September 28, 2021

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") informs, further to the Company's Current Report No. 22/2021 of September 27, 2021 regarding the Company initiating a review of options to launch and conduct an own shares buy-back program and the related tender offer to subscribe for the sale of shares in the Company, which was announced on September 28, 2021 by Cyfrowy Polsat S.A., Reddev Investments Limited and Mr. Zygmunt Solorz pursuant to article 74 section 1 of the Act on Public Offer and the Conditions of Introducing Financial Instruments into an Organized Trading System and Public Companies (Journal, of Laws 2020 item 2080) (the "Tender Offer"), that on November 16, 2021 it obtained information from Trigon Dom Maklerski S.A. ("Trigon"), acting as an intermediary in implementing the Tender Offer, that the preliminary number of shares of the Company being the subject of sales offers submitted by shareholders of the Company in response to the Tender Offer amounted to 11,770,601 shares of the Company.

The final number of shares the Company being the subject of submitted sale offers is still being verified by Trigon and will be disclosed by Trigon once such verification is completed.

Legal basis

Article 17 Section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European

Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse

regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of

the Council

and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and

2004/72/EC.

Signed by:

/s/ Mirosław Błaszczyk

/s/ Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann

/s/ Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda

Mirosław Błaszczyk

Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann

Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda

President

Member

Proxy

of the Management Board

of the Management Board

Disclaimer

Cyfrowy Polsat SA published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 15:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
