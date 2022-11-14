Advanced search
    CPS   PLCFRPT00013

CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.

(CPS)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:02 2022-11-14 am EST
18.46 PLN   -1.34%
12:05pCyfrowy Polsat S A : Brief
PU
10/24Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Conclusion of a share sale agreement for 50% of shares in Port Praski City II sp. z o.o. and Port Praski Medical Center sp. z o.o.
PU
09/27Embud 2 sp. z o.o. S.K.A. entered into contract to acquire unknown minority stakes in MODIVO S.A. from Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. for PLN 600 million.
CI
Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Presentation – Q3 2022

11/14/2022 | 12:05pm EST
Financial results Q3'22

15 November 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation may include forward-looking statements, understood as all statements (other than statements of historical facts) regarding our financial results, business strategy, plans and objectives pertaining to our future operations (including development plans related to our products and services). Such forward-looking statements do not constitute a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties which may affect the fulfilment of these expectations, as by their nature they are subject to many factors, risks and uncertainties. The actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Even if our financial results, business strategy, plans and objectives pertaining to our future operations are consistent with the forward- looking statements included herein, this does not necessarily mean that these statements will be true for subsequent periods. These forward-looking statements express our position only as at the date of this presentation.

We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publish any updates or revisions to any forward- looking statements contained herein in order to reflect any change in our expectations, change of circumstances on which any such statement is based or any event that occurred after the date of this presentation.

2

Speakers

MIROSŁAW BŁASZCZYK

MACIEJ STEC

KATARZYNA OSTAP-TOMANN

STANISŁAW JANOWSKI

PRESIDENT OF THE MGMT BOARD

VICE-PRESIDENT FOR STRATEGY

MEMBER OF THE MGMT BOARD, CFO

PRESIDENT, TELEWIZJA POLSAT

3

Agenda

  1. Key events in Q3'22
  2. Operating results
  3. Financial results
  4. Summary and Q&A

Key events

in Q3'22

Mirosław Błaszczyk

President of the Management Board, Cyfrowy Polsat

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cyfrowy Polsat SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 17:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 659 M 2 790 M 2 790 M
Net income 2022 1 087 M 240 M 240 M
Net Debt 2022 9 830 M 2 167 M 2 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 5,88%
Capitalization 11 966 M 2 637 M 2 637 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 7 536
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 18,71 PLN
Average target price 23,72 PLN
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miroslaw Marian Blaszczyk President-Management Board
Katarzyna Sylwia Ostap-Tomann Chief Financial Officer
Zygmunt Jozef Solorz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marek Kapuscinski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marek Grzybowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-46.11%2 637
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-26.29%160 853
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.13%134 129
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.71%96 851
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.98%95 991
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-39.51%61 200