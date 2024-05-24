The Policy's aim is to ensure sustained growth of the Company's value whose achievement by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board requires, among others, setting up of a relevant structure of remuneration of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on account of their overall duties. The aim is accomplished by restricting the remuneration of these individuals to a fixed part, allowing them to perform their duties concerning the overall operations of the Company, without focusing on the pursuit of selected specific goals only. Volatility of market, social and economic situation as well as the need for flexible response to the emerging risks and business opportunities provide no justification for setting fixed goals. The required flexible response to the changing situation and to the emerging challenges is assured - in the case of Management Board Members - by potential bonuses that can be awarded to them. Such a solution offers flexibility in terms of assuring stable operation of the Company and its