Repayment of part of the financial indebtedness of PAK - Polska Czysta Energia Sp. z o.o.
Date:
03 Oct 2023

In connection with the acquisition on 3 July 2023 by Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") of shares in PAK - Polska Czysta Energia sp. z o.o. ("PAK-PCE") from ZE PAK S.A. ("ZE PAK") and exceeding the threshold of 50.5% of shares in the share capital of PAK-PCE, as reported by the Company in Current Report No. 24/2023 dated 3 July 2023 and the requirements of the facilities agreement concluded on 28 April 2023, as reported by the Company in Current Report No. 8/2023 dated 28 April 2023, the Management Board of the Company hereby announces that on 3 October 2023 PAK- PCE has repaid the financial indebtedness in the total amount of approximately PLN 568 million arising from the investment loan granted to PAK-PCE under the loan agreement dated 23 June 2021 by EFG Bank Ltd. (as reported by the ZE PAK management board in current reports no. 17/2021 dated 23 June 2021 and no. 19/2022 dated 3 July 2022) and loans granted to PAK-PCE by entities that are not members of the Company's capital group.

Legal basis

Article 17 Section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC

Attached files:
Current report no. 36/2023699.55 KB
Category:
Current reports
Report Number:
36/2023
Last updated 10/03/2023
  • Add to print basket
  • Go to print basket
  • Add to bookmarks
  • Add note
  • Go to note basket
  • Printer-friendly version

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cyfrowy Polsat SA published this content on 03 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2023 13:33:04 UTC.