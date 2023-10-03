In connection with the acquisition on 3 July 2023 by Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") of shares in PAK - Polska Czysta Energia sp. z o.o. ("PAK-PCE") from ZE PAK S.A. ("ZE PAK") and exceeding the threshold of 50.5% of shares in the share capital of PAK-PCE, as reported by the Company in Current Report No. 24/2023 dated 3 July 2023 and the requirements of the facilities agreement concluded on 28 April 2023, as reported by the Company in Current Report No. 8/2023 dated 28 April 2023, the Management Board of the Company hereby announces that on 3 October 2023 PAK- PCE has repaid the financial indebtedness in the total amount of approximately PLN 568 million arising from the investment loan granted to PAK-PCE under the loan agreement dated 23 June 2021 by EFG Bank Ltd. (as reported by the ZE PAK management board in current reports no. 17/2021 dated 23 June 2021 and no. 19/2022 dated 3 July 2022) and loans granted to PAK-PCE by entities that are not members of the Company's capital group.

