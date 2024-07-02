Current report no. 14/2024 Date 2 July 2024 Subject Resignation of a member of the Supervisory Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company", "Cyfrowy Polsat") hereby informs

that on 1 July 2024 Mr. Piotr Żak resigned from his membership in the Supervisory Board and from the position of Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company, effective as of the end of 2 July 2024. The resignation followed the appointment of Mr. Piotr Żak to the position of President of the Management Board of Telewizja Polsat Sp. z o.o., a subsidiary of the Company, as of 3July 2024.

Legal basis: Article 56 Section 1 item 2 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies in conjunction with

5 Section 4 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on the current and periodic reports disclosed by securities issuers and on the equivalence of information disclosures required by the laws of non-EU member states