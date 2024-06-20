Resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting convened for June 20, 2024
20 Jun 2024

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") hereby publishes the resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 20 June 2024, attached hereto.

Legal basis: Article 56 Section 1 Clause 2 of the Act of July 29, 2005 on public offering and the conditions of introducing financial instruments to an organized system of trading and on public companies in connection with Article 19 Section 1 Clauses 6 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by the issuers of securities and the conditions of recognizing as equal the information required by the laws of non-member states.

Resolutions adopted by the AGM649.82 KB
Current report no.11/2024614.68 KB
Current reports
11/2024
Last updated 06/20/2024
