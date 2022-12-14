Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Side Agreement executed with Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego in relation to the Company's bonds program

Current Report No. 33/2022

Report Date 12 December 2022 Subject Side Agreement executed with Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego in relation to the Company's bonds program

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") hereby gives notice that on 12 December 2022 the Company executed a side agreement (the "Agreement") with Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego ("BGK").

The Agreement has been executed in relation to BGK's contemplated acquisition of bonds that the Company may issue under a program for the issuance of the Company's bonds with the total maximum nominal value of PLN 4,000,000,000 (four billion zloty) (the "Program") announced by the Company in its current report No. 31/2022 dated 29 November 2022.

The execution of the Agreement does not impose a contractual obligation on BGK to purchase any of the Company's bonds that may be issued under the Program. The Company does not commit to BGK to issue any bonds under the Program. The Company will make the final decision on the issuance of bonds under the Program and on the terms of the issue in the relevant resolution of the Company's Management Board which, if and when adopted, will be disclosed in a separate current report.

The Agreement provides a commitment to spend specified amounts on clean energy projects on the terms described in detail in the Agreement.

In addition, the Company is required to provide BGK with an annual report confirming the implementation of certain provisions of the Agreement.

The Agreement is valid as long as BGK holds the Company's bonds to be issued by the Company under the Program.

