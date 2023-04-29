Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Statement on the application of the principles of corporate governance for the financial year ended December 31, 2022

CYFROWY POLSAT S.A. Corporate Governance Statement for the year 2022 Warsaw, April 20, 2023

Report of the Management Board 2 on the activities of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 Table of contents Principles of corporate governance which the Company issuer is subject to 3 Internal control systems and risk management applied with respect to the process of preparing financial statements 8 3. Share capital and shareholding structure of Cyfrowy Polsat 10 3.1. Shareholders with qualifying holdings of shares of Cyfrowy Polsat 10 3.2. Information on material agreements, which can result in a change in the proportion of shares held by hitherto shareholders in the future 10 3.3. Shares of Cyfrowy Polsat held by Members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board 10 3.4. Securities with special controlling rights 11 3.5. Limitations related to shares 12 4. Rules of amending the Articles of Association of the Company 13 5. General Shareholders' Meeting 14 6. Management Board of the Company 17 6.1. Rules regarding appointment and dismissal of the management 17 6.2. Composition of the Management Board 17 6.3. Competences and Bylaws of the Management Board 20 6.4. Remuneration of the Members of the Management Board 22 6.5. Managerial contracts with Members of the Management Board setting out severance packages payout as a result of their resignation or dismissal from the position without a material cause 22 7. Supervisory Board of the Company 23 7.1. Rules regarding appointment and dismissal of the Supervisory Board 23 7.2. Composition of the Supervisory Board 23 7.3. Competences and Bylaws of the Supervisory Board 29 7.4. Committees of the Supervisory Board 32 7.5. Agreements with the entity certified to perform an audit of the financial statements 36 7.6. Remuneration of the Members of the Supervisory Board 37 8. Information on remuneration policy of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. 38 9. Diversity policy applicable to administrative, managing and supervising bodies of the Company 40

Report of the Management Board 3 on the activities of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 1. Principles of corporate governance which the Company issuer is subject to As at December 31, 2022, Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") was subject to corporate governance principles outlined in the "Best Practices of WSE Listed Companies in 2021" ("Best Practices 2021"), constituting an appendix to resolution No. 13/1834/2021 of the Council of WSE of March 29, 2021 (this document is available on the official website of the Warsaw Stock Exchange dedicated to the issues of the corporate governance of listed companies - https://www.gpw.pl/dobre-praktyki2021). Application of principles outlined in the Best Practices 2021 The Management Board of the Company adopted the recommendations and principles specified in the Best Practices 2021. In 2022, the Company did not comply with principles set out in items 1.4., 1.4.1., 2.1., 2.2., 3.2., 3.6., 3.7., 3.9., 3.10., 4.1. and 4.9.1. Below, the Company presents explanations regarding non-compliance or partial application of: Principle 1.4. regarding the ensuring of quality communications with stakeholders, as a part of the business strategy, companies publish on their website information concerning the framework of the strategy, measurable goals, including in particular long-term goals, planned activities and their status, defined by measures, both financial and non-financial.

The above principle was partly fulfilled in previous years. The assumptions of the business strategy, along with the description of non-measurable and selected measurable goals, as well as the information on achieved results and the accomplishment of the strategic goals are published by the Company on its website as well as in the annual reports on the activities of the management board and in Polsat Plus Group's sustainability reports. However, due to the fact that the Company did not formulate long-term measurable financial and non-financial goals in previous years, hence such goals were not published by the Company on its website, as required by the principle 1.4.

At the same time, we would like to point out that in connection with the publication of its new strategy in December 2021, the Company's Management Board formulated and published on the Group's corporate website measurable long-term strategic goals, both financial and operational, as well as non-financial, particularly related to the expected reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, in November 2022, the Company formulated and published additional key performance indicators and quantified sustainability performance targets relating specifically to environmental issues in Polsat Plus Group's Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, a document that had undergone an independent expert review.

The Company describes its planned and undertaken activities and progress in achieving its ESG goals in the annual reports of the Management Board on its activities and Polsat Plus Group's sustainability reports, available on the Company's corporate website.

Accordingly, the Company declares the application of Rule 1.4. starting in 2023.

regarding the ensuring of quality communications with stakeholders, as a part of the business strategy, companies publish on their website information concerning the framework of the strategy, measurable goals, including in particular long-term goals, planned activities and their status, defined by measures, both financial and non-financial. The above principle was partly fulfilled in previous years. The assumptions of the business strategy, along with the description of non-measurable and selected measurable goals, as well as the information on achieved results and the accomplishment of the strategic goals are published by the Company on its website as well as in the annual reports on the activities of the management board and in Polsat Plus Group's sustainability reports. However, due to the fact that the Company did not formulate long-term measurable financial and non-financial goals in previous years, hence such goals were not published by the Company on its website, as required by the principle 1.4. At the same time, we would like to point out that in connection with the publication of its new strategy in December 2021, the Company's Management Board formulated and published on the Group's corporate website measurable long-term strategic goals, both financial and operational, as well as non-financial, particularly related to the expected reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, in November 2022, the Company formulated and published additional key performance indicators and quantified sustainability performance targets relating specifically to environmental issues in Polsat Plus Group's Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, a document that had undergone an independent expert review. The Company describes its planned and undertaken activities and progress in achieving its ESG goals in the annual reports of the Management Board on its activities and Polsat Plus Group's sustainability reports, available on the Company's corporate website. Accordingly, the Company declares the application of Rule 1.4. starting in 2023. Principle 1.4.1. stating that information concerning the ESG strategy should explain, among others, how the decision-making processes of the company and its group members integrate climate change, including the resulting risks.

In previous years, the Company did not publish information on its website regarding the assumptions and the goals of its strategy in the ESG area. Nonetheless, in its sustainability reports the Company publishes detailed information regarding governance principles and procedures covering

Report of the Management Board 4 on the activities of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 environmental issues that are valid in the Company as well as in the in the Company's key subsidiaries as well as describes in detail the efforts of the entire group in the areas of conservation of natural environment and education of the public in this area. In Polsat Plus Group's 2021 sustainability report, published in March 2022, the Company also outlined climate-related risk factors, addressing the guidelines of the TCFD recommendation ("Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures"). In parallel, please note that on December 20, 2021 the Company adopted and published the assumptions of the new strategy of Polsat Plus Group, which included strategic assumptions in the ESG area. The Management Board has identified an unfavourable local energy mix, translating adversely into both air quality (social aspect) and the cost of conducting business or living in Poland (economic aspect), as a key challenge for the Polish society and economy. Therefore, within the framework of its new strategy Polsat Plus Group intends to focus, among others, on the development of new areas of operation, in particular on the area of production and sales of energy from zero- and low-emission sources. In the opinion of the Management Board of the Company, the implementation of the newly adopted strategy has a chance to effectively combine ESG aspects with building a new revenue stream for Polsat Plus Group, with a long-term benefit for the Company's shareholders. In connection with the publication of Strategy 2023+ and the assumptions of Polsat Plus Group's ESG strategy on its corporate website, the Company declares the application of Rule 1.4.1. starting in 2023. Principle 2.1. stating that companies should have in place a diversity policy applicable to the management board and the supervisory board, approved by the supervisory board and the general meeting, respectively. The diversity policy defines diversity goals and criteria, among others including gender, education, expertise, age, professional experience, and specifies the target dates and the monitoring systems for such goals. With regard to gender diversity of corporate bodies, the participation of the minority group in each body should be at least 30%.

The Company has a diversity policy in place which also operates in the companies that belong to Polsat Plus Group. The provisions of the diversity policy apply to all employees, including Management Board and Supervisory Board members.

The Company notes that a high degree of diversity is assured in the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in areas such as age, education, competence and professional experience. Moreover, in spite of the lack of a defined goal, the Management Board fulfills the diversity principle related to gender as women make up 50% of the Management Board.

The diversity policy adopted by the Company and member companies of the Group prohibits discrimination of any kind related to employment, direct or indirect, especially in respect of gender, age, sexual orientation, competence, experience, potential disability, nationality, ethnic and social origin, skin color, language, parental status, religion, denomination or lack of denomination, political views as well as in respect of the location of the place of performing work, form of employment, trade union membership, or any other dimension of diversity as defined by valid law. The diversity policy does not define the minimum goal for diversity in terms of gender of the employees, hence the Company does not apply principle 2.1.

stating that companies should have in place a diversity policy applicable to the management board and the supervisory board, approved by the supervisory board and the general meeting, respectively. The diversity policy defines diversity goals and criteria, among others including gender, education, expertise, age, professional experience, and specifies the target dates and the monitoring systems for such goals. With regard to gender diversity of corporate bodies, the participation of the minority group in each body should be at least 30%. The Company has a diversity policy in place which also operates in the companies that belong to Polsat Plus Group. The provisions of the diversity policy apply to all employees, including Management Board and Supervisory Board members. The Company notes that a high degree of diversity is assured in the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in areas such as age, education, competence and professional experience. Moreover, in spite of the lack of a defined goal, the Management Board fulfills the diversity principle related to gender as women make up 50% of the Management Board. The diversity policy adopted by the Company and member companies of the Group prohibits discrimination of any kind related to employment, direct or indirect, especially in respect of gender, age, sexual orientation, competence, experience, potential disability, nationality, ethnic and social origin, skin color, language, parental status, religion, denomination or lack of denomination, political views as well as in respect of the location of the place of performing work, form of employment, trade union membership, or any other dimension of diversity as defined by valid law. The diversity policy does not define the minimum goal for diversity in terms of gender of the employees, hence the Company does not apply principle 2.1. Principle 2.2. stating that decisions to elect members of the management board or the supervisory board of companies should ensure that the composition of those bodies is diverse by appointing persons ensuring diversity, among others in order to achieve the target minimum participation of the minority group of at least 30% according to the goals of the established diversity policy referred to in principle 2.1.

The provisions of the Group's diversity policy apply to all of the Group's employees, including also the Management Board and the Supervisory Board members. The Company's goal is to assure diversity,