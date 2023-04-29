Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Statement on the application of the principles of corporate governance for the financial year ended December 31, 2022
04/29/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
Corporate Governance Statement
for the year 2022
Warsaw, April 20, 2023
Report of the Management Board
2
on the activities of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
for the financial year ended December 31, 2022
Table of contents
Principles of corporate governance which the Company issuer is subject to 3
Internal control systems and risk management applied with respect to
the process of preparing financial statements
8
3. Share capital and shareholding structure of Cyfrowy Polsat
10
3.1. Shareholders with qualifying holdings of shares of Cyfrowy Polsat
10
3.2. Information on material agreements, which can result in a change in the proportion
of shares held by hitherto shareholders in the future
10
3.3. Shares of Cyfrowy Polsat held by Members of the Management Board and
the Supervisory Board
10
3.4. Securities with special controlling rights
11
3.5. Limitations related to shares
12
4.
Rules of amending the Articles of Association of the Company
13
5.
General Shareholders' Meeting
14
6.
Management Board of the Company
17
6.1. Rules regarding appointment and dismissal of the management
17
6.2. Composition of the Management Board
17
6.3. Competences and Bylaws of the Management Board
20
6.4. Remuneration of the Members of the Management Board
22
6.5. Managerial contracts with Members of the Management Board setting out severance packages payout as a result of their resignation or dismissal from
the position without a material cause
22
7.
Supervisory Board of the Company
23
7.1. Rules regarding appointment and dismissal of the Supervisory Board
23
7.2. Composition of the Supervisory Board
23
7.3. Competences and Bylaws of the Supervisory Board
29
7.4. Committees of the Supervisory Board
32
7.5. Agreements with the entity certified to perform an audit of the financial statements
36
7.6. Remuneration of the Members of the Supervisory Board
37
8.
Information on remuneration policy of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
38
9. Diversity policy applicable to administrative, managing and supervising
bodies of the Company
40
Report of the Management Board
3
on the activities of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
for the financial year ended December 31, 2022
1. Principles of corporate governance which the Company issuer is subject to
As at December 31, 2022, Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the "Company") was subject to corporate governance principles outlined in the "Best Practices of WSE Listed Companies in 2021" ("Best Practices 2021"), constituting an appendix to resolution No. 13/1834/2021 of the Council of WSE of March 29, 2021 (this document is available on the official website of the Warsaw Stock Exchange dedicated to the issues of the corporate governance of listed companies - https://www.gpw.pl/dobre-praktyki2021).
Application of principles outlined in the Best Practices 2021
The Management Board of the Company adopted the recommendations and principles specified in the Best Practices 2021. In 2022, the Company did not comply with principles set out in items 1.4., 1.4.1., 2.1., 2.2., 3.2., 3.6., 3.7., 3.9., 3.10., 4.1. and 4.9.1.
Below, the Company presents explanations regarding non-compliance or partial application of:
Principle 1.4. regarding the ensuring of quality communications with stakeholders, as a part of the business strategy, companies publish on their website information concerning the framework of the strategy, measurable goals, including in particular long-term goals, planned activities and their status, defined by measures, both financial and non-financial.
The above principle was partly fulfilled in previous years. The assumptions of the business strategy, along with the description of non-measurable and selected measurable goals, as well as the information on achieved results and the accomplishment of the strategic goals are published by the Company on its website as well as in the annual reports on the activities of the management board and in Polsat Plus Group's sustainability reports. However, due to the fact that the Company did not formulate long-term measurable financial and non-financial goals in previous years, hence such goals were not published by the Company on its website, as required by the principle 1.4.
At the same time, we would like to point out that in connection with the publication of its new strategy in December 2021, the Company's Management Board formulated and published on the Group's corporate website measurable long-term strategic goals, both financial and operational, as well as non-financial, particularly related to the expected reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, in November 2022, the Company formulated and published additional key performance indicators and quantified sustainability performance targets relating specifically to environmental issues in Polsat Plus Group's Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, a document that had undergone an independent expert review.
The Company describes its planned and undertaken activities and progress in achieving its ESG goals in the annual reports of the Management Board on its activities and Polsat Plus Group's sustainability reports, available on the Company's corporate website.
Accordingly, the Company declares the application of Rule 1.4. starting in 2023.
Principle 1.4.1. stating that information concerning the ESG strategy should explain, among others, how the decision-making processes of the company and its group members integrate climate change, including the resulting risks.
In previous years, the Company did not publish information on its website regarding the assumptions and the goals of its strategy in the ESG area. Nonetheless, in its sustainability reports the Company publishes detailed information regarding governance principles and procedures covering
Report of the Management Board
4
on the activities of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
for the financial year ended December 31, 2022
environmental issues that are valid in the Company as well as in the in the Company's key subsidiaries as well as describes in detail the efforts of the entire group in the areas of conservation of natural environment and education of the public in this area. In Polsat Plus Group's 2021 sustainability report, published in March 2022, the Company also outlined climate-related risk factors, addressing the guidelines of the TCFD recommendation ("Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures").
In parallel, please note that on December 20, 2021 the Company adopted and published the assumptions of the new strategy of Polsat Plus Group, which included strategic assumptions in the ESG area. The Management Board has identified an unfavourable local energy mix, translating adversely into both air quality (social aspect) and the cost of conducting business or living in Poland (economic aspect), as a key challenge for the Polish society and economy. Therefore, within the framework of its new strategy Polsat Plus Group intends to focus, among others, on the development of new areas of operation, in particular on the area of production and sales of energy from zero- and low-emission sources. In the opinion of the Management Board of the Company, the implementation of the newly adopted strategy has a chance to effectively combine ESG aspects with building a new revenue stream for Polsat Plus Group, with a long-term benefit for the Company's shareholders.
In connection with the publication of Strategy 2023+ and the assumptions of Polsat Plus Group's ESG strategy on its corporate website, the Company declares the application of Rule 1.4.1. starting in 2023.
Principle 2.1. stating that companies should have in place a diversity policy applicable to the management board and the supervisory board, approved by the supervisory board and the general meeting, respectively. The diversity policy defines diversity goals and criteria, among others including gender, education, expertise, age, professional experience, and specifies the target dates and the monitoring systems for such goals. With regard to gender diversity of corporate bodies, the participation of the minority group in each body should be at least 30%.
The Company has a diversity policy in place which also operates in the companies that belong to Polsat Plus Group. The provisions of the diversity policy apply to all employees, including Management Board and Supervisory Board members.
The Company notes that a high degree of diversity is assured in the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in areas such as age, education, competence and professional experience. Moreover, in spite of the lack of a defined goal, the Management Board fulfills the diversity principle related to gender as women make up 50% of the Management Board.
The diversity policy adopted by the Company and member companies of the Group prohibits discrimination of any kind related to employment, direct or indirect, especially in respect of gender, age, sexual orientation, competence, experience, potential disability, nationality, ethnic and social origin, skin color, language, parental status, religion, denomination or lack of denomination, political views as well as in respect of the location of the place of performing work, form of employment, trade union membership, or any other dimension of diversity as defined by valid law. The diversity policy does not define the minimum goal for diversity in terms of gender of the employees, hence the Company does not apply principle 2.1.
Principle 2.2. stating that decisions to elect members of the management board or the supervisory board of companies should ensure that the composition of those bodies is diverse by appointing persons ensuring diversity, among others in order to achieve the target minimum participation of the minority group of at least 30% according to the goals of the established diversity policy referred to in principle 2.1.
The provisions of the Group's diversity policy apply to all of the Group's employees, including also the Management Board and the Supervisory Board members. The Company's goal is to assure diversity,
Report of the Management Board
5
on the activities of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
for the financial year ended December 31, 2022
including diversity in terms of gender, for higher ranking positions, nevertheless the persons who make decisions while selecting Management Board and Supervisory Board members are above all guided by the candidates' competences, their professional experience and education.
Principle 3.2. stating that the companies' organization includes units responsible for the tasks of individual systems and functions unless it is not reasonable due to the size of the company or the type of its activity.
Even though the Company effectively carries out the tasks listed in principle 3.1, no dedicated organizational units with the responsibility of managing risk and compliance issues have been established in the Company's organizational structure.
Relevant internal processes and procedures have been implemented and operate in the Company, assuring management of financial and operational risks as well as monitoring of compliance of the Company's operations with the valid regulations. High-level managers, managing respective areas covered by the specific procedures, are responsible for the efficiency and the proper functioning of these procedures. In spite of the lack of a centralized compliance system, internal regulations assure control of compliance of the Company's operations in various areas with the valid regulations. Compliance control takes place at the level of individual organizational units which are responsible for a given area of operations in the Group. The Management Board verifies on an on-going basis the correctness of functioning of the internal processes in the areas of risk management and compliance of the operations with the valid regulations, and takes action whenever necessary.
The Supervisory Board, and the Supervisory Board's Audit Committee in particular, monitors and assesses the effectiveness of functioning of the internal processes of operational and financial risk management, including the process of drafting of financial statements on the basis of the documents and reports presented by the Management Board and by the person responsible for internal audit as well as on the basis of other information obtained in the course of the Supervisory Board's on-going activity.
Principle 3.6. stating that the head of internal audit reports organizationally to the president of the management board and functionally to the chair of the audit committee or the chair of the supervisory board if the supervisory board performs the functions of the audit committee.
In accordance with the organizational structure adopted in the Company, the internal auditor reports directly to the Management Board Member responsible for Finance - based on IIA (The Institute of Internal Auditors) standards. The internal auditor functionally reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. In the opinion of the Company's Management Board, the internal audit function in the Company operates in an effective and independent manner.
Principle 3.7. stating that principles 3.4 to 3.6 (concerning, the linking of the remuneration of persons responsible for risk and compliance management and of the head of internal audit with the performance of delegated tasks rather than short-term results of the company, the direct reporting of persons responsible for risk and compliance management report to the president or other member of the management board and the direct reporting of the head of internal audit reports organizationally to the president of the management board and functionally to the chair of the audit committee or the chair of the supervisory board if the supervisory board performs the functions of the audit committee, respectively) apply also to members of the company's group which are material to its activity if they appoint persons to perform such tasks.
The principles are applied partially by the Company. Principles 3.4. and 3.5. also apply to those members of Polsat Plus Group who are material to the Group's operations. Principle 3.6, in turn, does not apply to companies which are material to the Group since in selected companies of the Group the