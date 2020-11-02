Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.    CPS   PLCFRPT00013

CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.

(CPS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyfrowy Polsat S A : and Polkomtel have selected further advisors in the process of review of various strategic options regarding the potential sale of the telecommunication infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 03:15pm EST

Apart from Trigon Investment Banking Sp. z o.o. & Wspólnicy Sp.k. which will perform a role of the leading transaction and financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig Grzesiak sp.k. which will be the legal advisor, the project team will be joined by: BNP Paribas SA Polish Branch, Santander Bank Polska SA and ING Bank N.V. London branch in their roles of financial advisors.

In September, Cyfrowy Polsat informed about making a decision to initiate a review of various strategic options regarding the potential sale of the mobile telecommunication infrastructure belonging to its subsidiary - Polkomtel Infrastruktura sp. z o.o. Polkomtel Infrastruktura is in particular the owner of the passive and active layers of the mobile telecommunication infrastructure of Polsat Group.

So far, no decision has been made with respect to the choice of specific strategic option and there is no certainty whether and when such a decision shall be made in the future. If such decision is made, Cyfrowy Polsat shall disclose to the public information on the developments or results of the review.

Disclaimer

Cyfrowy Polsat SA published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 20:14:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
03:15pCYFROWY POLSAT S A : and Polkomtel have selected further advisors in the process..
PU
10/14CYFROWY POLSAT S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/12CYFROWY POLSAT S A : Plus leads in mobile number portability in the third quarte..
PU
09/23CYFROWY POLSAT S A : Decision on the initiation of a review of various strategic..
PU
09/21Iliad's shares fall after $4.2 billion bid for Polish telco Play
RE
09/21EU to investigate Polish mobile radio spectrum granted to Sferia
RE
09/21Iliad's shares fall after $4.2 bln bid for Polish telco Play
RE
08/28CYFROWY POLSAT S A : Group sums up Q2 2020. Excellent operating results, finaliz..
PU
08/27CYFROWY POLSAT S.A. : Press Release
CO
07/23CYFROWY POLSAT S A : Appointment of Mr. Marek Grzybowski and Mr. Paweł Zió&..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 757 M 2 970 M 2 970 M
Net income 2020 1 197 M 302 M 302 M
Net Debt 2020 11 665 M 2 947 M 2 947 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 3,59%
Capitalization 16 104 M 4 069 M 4 068 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 7 177
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 28,74 PLN
Last Close Price 24,68 PLN
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslaw Marian Blaszczyk Chief Executive Officer
Marek Kapuscinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Sylwia Ostap-Tomann Head-Finance
Robert Andrzej Gwiazdowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Leszek Reksa Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-11.67%3 989
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION12.69%25 760
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-28.14%13 390
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-16.53%11 160
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-17.94%3 329
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-13.11%2 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group