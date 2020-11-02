Cyfrowy Polsat S A : and Polkomtel have selected further advisors in the process of review of various strategic options regarding the potential sale of the telecommunication infrastructure

Apart from Trigon Investment Banking Sp. z o.o. & Wspólnicy Sp.k. which will perform a role of the leading transaction and financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig Grzesiak sp.k. which will be the legal advisor, the project team will be joined by: BNP Paribas SA Polish Branch, Santander Bank Polska SA and ING Bank N.V. London branch in their roles of financial advisors.

In September, Cyfrowy Polsat informed about making a decision to initiate a review of various strategic options regarding the potential sale of the mobile telecommunication infrastructure belonging to its subsidiary - Polkomtel Infrastruktura sp. z o.o. Polkomtel Infrastruktura is in particular the owner of the passive and active layers of the mobile telecommunication infrastructure of Polsat Group.

So far, no decision has been made with respect to the choice of specific strategic option and there is no certainty whether and when such a decision shall be made in the future. If such decision is made, Cyfrowy Polsat shall disclose to the public information on the developments or results of the review.