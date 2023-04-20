Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPS   PLCFRPT00013

CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.

(CPS)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  07:11:00 2023-04-20 am EDT
17.52 PLN   +3.67%
04/19Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Consolidated Annual Report for 2022
PU
04/19Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Presentation – Q4'222 and FY 2022 results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyfrowy Polsat sees up to $475 million of capex in 2023 for green energy

04/20/2023 | 07:16am EDT
GDANSK (Reuters) - Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat said it expects to spend between 1.5-2.0 billion zlotys ($356-$475 million) in 2023 on green energy projects, in part to alleviate future operating costs.

Chief Financial Officer Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann said on a conference call on Thursday that the precise capital expenditure figure for this year will depend on how fast the projects are developed and on funding sources.

"(...) Perhaps these projects won't be funded entirely by us, we will think on external financing for them," Ostap-Tomman said.

Initially the projects will be financed through debt, but the group does not rule out other solutions in the future, she said in response to a question as to whether the company would consider finding a partner.

Cyfrowy Polsat had 9.40 billion zlotys of net debt at the end of 2022.

Cyfrowy Polsat, is one of Poland's largest media conglomerates with operations in television broadcasting, broadband internet and telecommunications.

It is also active in the development of clean energy, such as biomass, solar, and wind energy and aims to have about 330 megawatts in installed capacity from green energy sources by 2024, rising to 680 megawatts in 2025.

On Thursday, the group reported full-year net profit of 900 million zlotys with 12.92 billion zlotys in sales revenue.

At 10:59 AM GMT the company's shares were up 3.7%, topping the Polish blue chip index

($1 = 4.2062 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Anna Banacka; Editing by Mark Potter and Sharon Singleton)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 12 755 M 3 027 M 3 027 M
Net income 2022 993 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2022 10 055 M 2 386 M 2 386 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 6,63%
Capitalization 10 808 M 2 565 M 2 565 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 7 571
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,90 PLN
Average target price 22,27 PLN
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miroslaw Marian Blaszczyk President-Management Board
Katarzyna Sylwia Ostap-Tomann Chief Financial Officer
Zygmunt Jozef Solorz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marek Kapuscinski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marek Grzybowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-4.03%2 565
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED30.82%184 284
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.17%162 115
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.75%122 669
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.66%102 527
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED39.74%83 894
