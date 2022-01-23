Cygnus Gold : High Grade Silver, Lead and Zinc Samples at Bonnie Rock

JULIMAR EAST PROJECT:

First pass geochemical sampling has been completed over geophysical anomalies analogous to Chalice Mining's (ASX:CHN) Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE discovery.

These tenements (E70/5492 and E70/5397), like Julimar, sit on the margin of the Jimperding metamorphic belt and are considered prospective for mafic-ultramafic lithologies with potential Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation.

This first pass geochemical programme will be used in conjunction with ground gravity, commencing this week, to generate follow up drill targets.

BENCUBBIN PROJECT:

A ground electromagnetic survey (EM) has now been completed at Bencubbin North, targeting an area of prospective ultramafic lithology with potential for nickel-copper-PGE sulphides.

This survey covered an area of 3km over previously identified elevated Ni, Cu, Co, Cr soil geochemistry. Results are pending.

Recent geological mapping and rockchipping confirmed the presence of prospective greenstone belt lithologies in the south of the extensive 800km² tenement package.

Follow up auger is scheduled for early in 2022 aiming to infill and extend existing anomalism over this interpreted ultramafic-BIF contact ahead of drill testing.

PANHANDLE PROJECT:

Soil sampling has been completed across prospective trends continuous from Cobre Limited's (ASX:CBE) adjacent Perrinvale Project, where recent drill intersection include 5m @ 9.75% Cu, 3.2g/t Au, 34g/t Ag, 3.1% Zn (refer Cobre ASX Announcement 31 January 2020) i. Results are pending.

Follow up geochemical sampling is planned and will include reconnaissance drilling to target areas covered by thin alluvial sheetwash.

About Cygnus Gold

Cygnus is targeting the discovery of gold and base metals deposits within the Southwest Terrane, in the Wheatbelt region of Western Australia. The Southwest Terrane is an underexplored package of high metamorphic-grade rocks forming part of the well mineralised Yilgarn Craton.

Cygnus Gold's tenements ranges from early-stage exploration areas through to advanced drill-ready targets.

