Cygnus Gold : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
11/22/2021 | 02:24am EST
For personal use only
Cygnus Gold Limited
ACN 609 094 653
Notice of General Meeting
The General Meeting of the Company will be held at
Ground Floor, 24 Outram Street, West Perth, Western Australia
on 23 December 2021, at 12.00pm (WST).
THE COMPANY IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS TO FACILITATE AN IN PERSON MEETING IN ACCORDANCE WITH COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS. IF THE SITUATION IN RELATION TO COVID-19 CHANGES IN A WAY AFFECTING THE ABILITY TO FACILITATE AN IN PERSON MEETING AS PROPOSED, THE COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE AHEAD OF THE MEETING BY WAY OF AN ASX ANNOUNCEMENT.
The Notice of General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt
as to how to vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other
professional advisor prior to voting.
Should you wish to discuss any matter, please do not hesitate to contact the
Company Secretary by telephone on (08) 6118 1627.
Shareholders are urged to attend or vote by lodging the proxy form attached to the
Notice
Page 1
For personal use only
Cygnus Gold Limited
ACN 609 094 653
(Company)
Notice of General Meeting
Notice is hereby given that a general meeting of Shareholders of Cygnus Gold Limited will be held at Ground Floor, 24 Outram Street, West Perth, Western Australia on Thursday, 23 December 2021 at 12.00pm (WST) (Meeting).
The Explanatory Memorandum provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of the Notice.
The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 at 5.00pm (WST).
Terms and abbreviations used in the Notice are defined in Schedule 1.
Agenda
Resolution 1 - Ratification of prior issue of Placement Shares
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following:
'That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 7,987,863 Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.'
Voting Exclusion
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved, or an associate of those persons.
However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a Resolution by:
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way;
the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
Page 2
For personal use only
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and
the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Resolution 2(a), (b), (c) and (d) - Approval of issue of Director Placement Shares
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, each as a separate ordinary resolution the following:
'That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 10.11, section 195(4) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of the following Securities:
up to 434,783 Shares to Mr Michael Bohm (or his nominees);
up to 260,870 Shares to Mr Shaun Hardcastle (or his nominees);
up to 217,391 Shares to Mr Simon Jackson (or his nominees); and
up to 664,310 Shares to Mr Ray Shorrocks (or his nominees),
on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.'
Voting Exclusion
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of
Resolution 2(a) by or on behalf of Mr Michael Bohm (or his nominees), or any other person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue of the Securities (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or an associate of those persons;
Resolution 2(b) by or on behalf of Mr Shaun Hardcastle (or his nominees), or any other person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue of the Securities (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or an associate of those persons;
Resolution 2(c) by or on behalf of Mr Simon Jackson (or his nominees), or any other person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue of the Securities (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or an associate of those persons; and
Resolution 2(d) by or on behalf of Mr Ray Shorrocks (or his nominees), or any other person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue of the Securities (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or an associate of those persons.
However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a Resolution by:
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way;
Page 3
For personal use only
the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and
the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Resolution 3 - Ratification of prior issue of Advisor Options
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following:
'That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 5,000,000 Advisor Options to employees and advisors of the Company under Listing Rule 7.1 on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.'
Voting Exclusion
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved, or an associate of those persons.
However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a Resolution by:
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way;
the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and
the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Page 4
For personal use only
Resolution 4 - Approval of issue of Director Options to Mr Ray Shorrocks
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following:
'That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 3,500,000 Director Options to Mr Ray Shorrocks (or his nominees) on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.'
Voting Exclusion
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of
Mr Ray Shorrocks (or his nominees), or any other person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue of the Securities (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or an associate of those persons.
However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a Resolution by:
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way;
the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and
the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Voting Prohibitions
In accordance with sections 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if:
the proxy is either a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Closely Related Party of such member; and
the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution.
However, the above prohibition does not apply if:
the proxy is the Chair; and
the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.
Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Cygnus Gold Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:23:05 UTC.