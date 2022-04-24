Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Cyient Limited
  News
  Summary
    532175   INE136B01020

CYIENT LIMITED

(532175)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-21
918.45 INR   +10.50%
04/22Cyient's Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q4; Shares Surge 8%
MT
04/21TRANSCRIPT : Cyient Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 21, 2022
CI
04/21CYIENT : Reports Strong Q4 and Annual Results for FY22 Led by Large Deals and Digital Innovation Capab...
PU
Summary 
Summary

Cyient : Closure of trading window

04/24/2022 | 07:59am EDT
24 April 2022

The BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

PJ Towers, 25th Floor,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai 400001.

Mumbai-400 051.

Scrip Code: 532175

Scrip Code: CYIENT

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Closure of Trading Window

Reference: Our letter dated 27 March 2022

With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform that, the trading window for transacting in the securities of the company would remain closed from 24 April 2022 until further intimation.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Cyient Limited

Ravi Kumar Nukala

Dy. Company Secretary

Cyient Ltd.

4th Floor, A Wing, 11 Software Units Layout, Madhapur Hyderabad -500 081 India

CIN: L72200TG1991PLC013134 www.cyient.comCompany.secretary@cyient.com

T +91 40 6764 1000

Disclaimer

Cyient Limited published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 11:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
