Cyient : Closure of trading window

24 April 2022
The BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
PJ Towers, 25th Floor,
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai 400001.
Mumbai-400 051.
Scrip Code: 532175
Scrip Code: CYIENT
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Sub: Closure of Trading Window
Reference: Our letter dated 27 March 2022
With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform that, the trading window for transacting in the securities of the company would remain closed from 24 April 2022 until further intimation.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
For Cyient Limited
