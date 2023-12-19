© CYIENT 2023 | Confidential
Message from the Management
Commenting on the results, Mr. Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said "Cyient witnessed positive Q1 FY24 results, with quarterly group revenue at $205.3 Mn, growth of 28.6% YoY in constant currency. Cyient Digital, Engineering & Technology (DET) business includes the erstwhile Services business (core services and acquisitions) and a small portion of Engineering Parts business which was earlier classified under DLM. DET revenue at $177.1 Mn, growth of 0.3% QoQ and 30.6% YoY in constant currency, driven by growth across the Transportation, Sustainability and Automotive BU's. The normalized Group EBIT margins, at 14.7%, is higher by 322 bps YoY.
We won 6 large deals in DET with a total contract potential of $48.8 Mn in this quarter. The order intake stood at $193.2 Mn, up 32.5% YoY. Our pipeline for the year looks robust. We continue to strengthen our technology offerings and remain focused on building solutions across key megatrends. Our full year outlook ahead continues to be strong, we expect 15-20% growth for DET driven by strong order intake, large deals pipeline, and growth in key accounts."
Message from the Management
Commenting on the results, Mr. Prabhakar Atla, President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Q1 FY24 witnessed a well-balanced performance in line with our expectations.
DET revenue grew by 0.3% sequentially in cc terms and 30.6% YoY. DET EBIT margins, at 16.1%, were highest in last 9 years, up by 93 bps QoQ driven by improvements in SG&A costs resulting from optimization initiatives. We remain confident of our margin trajectory and have upgraded the full year guidance range (+150 to 250 bps YoY). DET FCF for the quarter, at ₹1,761 Mn, grew by 150.5% YoY with a strong conversion of 108.9% on reported PAT.
We witnessed robust performance in key verticals including Aerospace (+2.3% cc QoQ), Sustainability (+4.5% cc QoQ) and Automotive (+3.1% cc QoQ). We will continue to build on this foundation in Q2 FY24 while remaining vigilant to deal with macro uncertainty."
Glossary
- Cyient Group Business Segments:
- Cyient DET: Digital, Engineering & Technology
- Cyient DLM
- Cyient Others^
- Cyient DET: Consolidated Services + Engineering Parts business*
- Transportation: Aerospace + Rail Transportation
- Connectivity: Communications
- Sustainability: Mining, Energy & Utilities
- New Growth Areas: Medical, Semiconductor, Hi-Tech and Automotive
*Engineering Parts business was included in Cyient DLM segment earlier
^Cyient Others: Aerospace Tooling business (Included in DLM segment earlier)
Note: Prior period numbers do not include Engineering Parts business
DET Metrics
DET Income Statement
Income Statement ₹ Mn
Q1 FY24
Q4 FY23
Q1 FY23
Operating Revenue ($ Mn)
177.1
176.2
137.1
Operating Revenue (₹ Mn)
14,546
14,489
10,604
Cost of Revenue
8,759
8,381
6,204
Gross profit
5,787
6,108
4,400
Gross margin %
39.8%
42.2%
41.5%
Sales and Marketing
498
506
418
General and Administration
2,333
2,746
2,184
EBITDA (Normalised)
2,956
2,857
1,798
EBITDA margin %
20.3%
19.7%
17.0%
Depreciation and Amortization
620
666
442
EBIT (Normalised)
2,335
2,191
1,356
EBIT margin %
16.1%
15.1%
12.8%
Financial expenses
215
188
130
Other income
93
22
273
Profit before tax (PBT) (Normalised)
2,213
2,024
1,499
Tax
511
419
410
Profit After Tax (Normalised)
1,702
1,606
1,089
Basic EPS (₹) (Normalised)
15.5
14.7
10.0
One off/ Exceptional item (Post tax)
85
127
0
Profit After Tax (Reported)
1,617
1,478
1,089
Basic EPS (₹) (Reported)
14.8
13.5
10.0
DET Cash Generation for the Quarter
Cash Flow Summary (₹ Mn)
DET
Q1 FY24
Q4 FY23
Q1 FY23
Profit before tax
2,102
1,797
1,496
(+/-)Non-cash & non-operating items
890
795
553
Operating profit before WC changes
2,992
2,592
2,049
(+/-) DSO Movement (Receivables)
91
-781
-1,323
(+/-) Other WC changes
-773
407
-80
Operating CF after WC changes
2,310
2,218
646
(+/-) Taxes
-522
-233
190
(+/-) Capex
-27
-138
-133
FCF
1,761
1,847
703
FCF to EBITDA Conversion^
60.9%
70.1%
35.3%
FCF to PAT Conversion
108.9%
124.9%
64.6%
^EBITDA used for FCF conversion includes other income part of cash flow from operations
Cash Position (₹ Mn)
DET
Q1 FY24
Q4 FY23
Q1 FY23
Cash & Cash Equivalent including treasury investments
9,238
9,133
12,737
Cash & Bank balances
6,076
5,208
3,202
Investments in FDs
141
347
6,574
Investment in MFs and Commercial Papers
1,051
1,290
861
Other treasury investments
1,970
2,288
2,100
Note: Above cash position includes pending dividend disbursal of ₹1,792 Mn. This was disbursed in July'23
DET Other Income
DET (₹ Mn)
Q1FY24
Q4FY23
Q1FY23
Income from Investments
75
53
95
Realised gains/(losses) on Fwd Contracts
-38
-47
144
Unrealised Fx gains/(losses)
119
-89
-25
Others
-63
105
59
Other Income
93
22
273
Currency
Q1 FY24
Q4 FY23
Q1 FY23
Movement
Forward
Spot
Forward
Spot
Forward
Spot
USD
80.4
82.2
78.6
82.2
77.1
77.6
EUR
87.4
89.8
89.9
88.9
94.0
82.4
GBP
100.9
103.2
105.9
100.5
108.9
96.9
AUD
56.8
54.6
56.7
56.3
59.4
54.8
CAD
62.5
61.0
61.8
60.7
63.2
60.6
Forward and spot rates represent average of monthly rates
DET Hedge Book
Outstanding ForwardContracts
Value in Respective
Currency Mn.
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
30-Jun-22
154 152
116
81 79
59
24 29 30
6
7
7
14
20
18
21 27 28
USD
EUR
GBP
CAD
AUD Total (USD)
Booked Rate (in ₹) for next 12 Months
(4.0)
1.6
(1.0)
103.5
99.6
1.1
83.7
82.1
88.1 89.2
2.9
63.1 61.9
57.1 54.2
INR/USD
INR/EUR
INR/GBP
INR/CAD
INR/AUD
FW Cover Rate
Spot Rate
- Considering the current economic conditions & volatility in the currencies, we have aligned to hedge only USD / INR pair upto 40% of H1 FY25 net inflows. We will continue to monitor the fx movements every month end & update our hedge position accordingly for all the currency pairs (USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, CAD). On the current forward contracts, the company has following position for the next 12 months at current spot rates:
- Outstanding Forward Contract as on 30th June '23 is $116 Mn ($116 Mn in constant currency considering 31st Mar 2023 rates)
DET Other Metrics (1/2)
Revenue by Geography (%)
DET
Q1 FY24
Q4 FY23
Q1 FY23
Americas
43.2%
46.0%
53.0%
Europe, Middle East, Africa
34.4%
34.4%
21.8%
Asia Pacific (including India)
22.4%
19.6%
25.2%
Onsite/offshore Revenue Split (%)
DET
Q1 FY24
Q4 FY23
Q1 FY23
Onsite
55.6%
55.6%
50.0%
Offshore
44.4%
44.4%
50.0%
Note: Q4 FY23 offshore revenue % was incorrect. It has been rectified now
Revenue by Currency (%)
DET
Q1 FY24
Q4 FY23
Q1 FY23
USD
43.7%
44.9%
53.6%
EURO
18.2%
19.5%
9.9%
GBP
7.8%
8.3%
7.7%
AUD
12.3%
10.0%
12.4%
Others
18.0%
17.4%
16.4%
Note: Revenue currency mix for previous period have been restated including acquisitions
