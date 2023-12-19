Commenting on the results, Mr. Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said "Cyient witnessed positive Q1 FY24 results, with quarterly group revenue at $205.3 Mn, growth of 28.6% YoY in constant currency. Cyient Digital, Engineering & Technology (DET) business includes the erstwhile Services business (core services and acquisitions) and a small portion of Engineering Parts business which was earlier classified under DLM. DET revenue at $177.1 Mn, growth of 0.3% QoQ and 30.6% YoY in constant currency, driven by growth across the Transportation, Sustainability and Automotive BU's. The normalized Group EBIT margins, at 14.7%, is higher by 322 bps YoY.

We won 6 large deals in DET with a total contract potential of $48.8 Mn in this quarter. The order intake stood at $193.2 Mn, up 32.5% YoY. Our pipeline for the year looks robust. We continue to strengthen our technology offerings and remain focused on building solutions across key megatrends. Our full year outlook ahead continues to be strong, we expect 15-20% growth for DET driven by strong order intake, large deals pipeline, and growth in key accounts."