Commenting on the results, Mr. Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said "Cyient Group witnessed positive Q2 FY24 results, with quarterly Group revenue at

$214.9 Mn, growth of 22.3% YoY in constant currency.

Cyient's Digital, Engineering and Technology (DET) business delivered revenue at $178.4 Mn, growth of 1.0% QoQ and 17.1% YoY in constant currency, driven by growth across the Transportation, Sustainability and Automotive BU's. The normalized DET EBIT margin stood at 16.5%, higher by 406 bps YoY. We won 5 large deals in DET with a total contract potential of $51.4 Mn in this quarter. The DET order intake stood at $183.9 Mn, up by 40.0% YoY. Our pipeline for the year looks robust.

We have also declared an interim dividend of Rs.12, in-line with our capital allocation policy. Our focus remains on strengthening and building technology solutions across key megatrends. We expect DET revenue growth to be in the range of 15 - 20% YoY in constant currency terms and to be at the lower end of this range. Margin trajectory remains robust."