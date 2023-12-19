INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

ANNEXURE

Q2 FY24

Message from the Management

KRISHNA BODANAPU

Executive Vice-Chairman &

Managing Director

© CYIENT 2023 | Confidential

Commenting on the results, Mr. Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said "Cyient Group witnessed positive Q2 FY24 results, with quarterly Group revenue at

$214.9 Mn, growth of 22.3% YoY in constant currency.

Cyient's Digital, Engineering and Technology (DET) business delivered revenue at $178.4 Mn, growth of 1.0% QoQ and 17.1% YoY in constant currency, driven by growth across the Transportation, Sustainability and Automotive BU's. The normalized DET EBIT margin stood at 16.5%, higher by 406 bps YoY. We won 5 large deals in DET with a total contract potential of $51.4 Mn in this quarter. The DET order intake stood at $183.9 Mn, up by 40.0% YoY. Our pipeline for the year looks robust.

We have also declared an interim dividend of Rs.12, in-line with our capital allocation policy. Our focus remains on strengthening and building technology solutions across key megatrends. We expect DET revenue growth to be in the range of 15 - 20% YoY in constant currency terms and to be at the lower end of this range. Margin trajectory remains robust."

2

Message from the Management

PRABHAKAR ATLA

President & CFO

Commenting on the results, Mr. Prabhakar Atla, President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Q2 FY24 witnessed a well-balanced performance in line with our expectations.

DET revenue grew by 1% sequentially and 17.1% YoY in constant currency terms. DET EBIT margin, at 16.5%, highest in last 11 years, was up by 47 bps QoQ driven by operational improvements. We remain confident of our margin trajectory and have maintained the full year guidance range (+150 to 250 bps YoY). DET FCF for the quarter, at ₹1,538 Mn, grew by 166.1% YoY with a conversion of 89% on normalised PAT.

We witnessed robust performance in key verticals including Aerospace (+3.8% cc QoQ), Sustainability (+4.9% cc QoQ) and Automotive (+7.9% cc QoQ). We will continue to build on this foundation in H2 FY24 while remaining vigilant to deal with macro uncertainty."

© CYIENT 2023 | Confidential

3

© CYIENT 2023 | Confidential

GLOSSARY

  • Cyient Group Business Segments:
    • Cyient DET: Digital, Engineering & Technology
    • Cyient DLM
    • Cyient Others^
  • Cyient DET: Consolidated Services + Engineering Parts business*
    • Transportation: Aerospace + Rail Transportation
    • Connectivity: Communications
    • Sustainability: Mining, Energy & Utilities
    • New Growth Areas: Medical, Semiconductor, Hi-Tech and Automotive

*Engineering Parts business was included in Cyient DLM segment earlier

^Cyient Others: Aerospace Tooling business (Included in DLM segment earlier)

4

DET METRICS

5

© CYIENT 2023 | Confidential

DET INCOME STATEMENT

Income Statement ₹ Mn

Q2 FY24

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY23

Operating Revenue ($ Mn)

178.4

177.1

151.1

Operating Revenue (₹ Mn)

14,762

14,546

12,068

Cost of Revenue

8,825

8,759

7,071

Gross profit

5,937

5,787

4,996

Gross margin %

40.2%

39.8%

41.4%

Sales and Marketing

512

498

435

General and Administration

2,389

2,333

2,497

EBITDA (Normalised)

3,036

2,956

2,065

EBITDA margin %

20.6%

20.3%

17.1%

Depreciation and Amortization

597

620

560

EBIT (Normalised)

2,440

2,335

1,504

EBIT margin %

16.5%

16.1%

12.5%

Financial expenses

223

215

297

Other income

43

93

181

Profit before tax (PBT) (Normalised)

2,259

2,213

1,388

Tax

531

511

376

Profit After Tax (Normalised)

1,728

1,702

1,013

PAT margin %

11.7%

11.7%

8.4%

Basic EPS (₹) (Normalised)

15.8

15.5

9.3

One off/ Exceptional item (Post tax)

48

85

312

Profit After Tax (Reported)

1,680

1,617

701

Basic EPS (₹) (Reported)

15.3

14.8

6.4

6

© CYIENT 2023 | Confidential

DET CASH GENERATION FOR THE QUARTER

Cash Flow Summary (₹ Mn)

DET

Q2 FY24

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY23

Profit before tax (Reported)

2,197

2,102

949

(+/-)Non-cash & non-operating items

782

890

796

Operating profit before WC changes

2,979

2,992

1,745

(+/-) DSO Movement (Receivables)

-796

91

-372

(+/-) Other WC changes

-27

-773

-184

Operating CF after WC changes

2,156

2,310

1,189

(+/-) Taxes

-481

-522

-531

(+/-) Capex

-137

-27

-80

FCF

1,538

1,761

578

FCF to normalised PAT conversion

89.0%

108.9%

82.5%

Cash Position (₹ Mn)

DET

Q2 FY24

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY23

Cash & Cash Equivalent including treasury investments

8,242

9,238

12,704

Cash & Bank balances

4,625

6,076

4,854

Investments in FDs

141

141

5,014

Investment in MFs and Commercial Papers

1,131

1,051

271

Other treasury investments

2,345

1,970

2,565

Note: Q1 FY24 cash position includes pending dividend disbursal of ₹1,792 Mn. This was disbursed in July'23

7

© CYIENT 2023 | Confidential

DET OTHER INCOME

DET (₹ Mn)

Q2FY24

Q1FY24

Q2FY23

Income from Investments

81

75

97

Realised gains/(losses) on Fwd Contracts

-28

-38

47

Unrealised Fx gains/(losses)

-80

119

-28

Others

70

-63

66

Other Income

43

93

182

Currency

Q2 FY24

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY23

Movement

Forward

Spot

Forward

Spot

Forward

Spot

USD

82.5

82.9

80.4

82.2

77.3

79.8

EUR

85.1

89.5

87.4

89.8

91.1

80.6

GBP

96.0

104.0

100.9

103.2

106.0

94.6

AUD

56.9

54.0

56.8

54.6

56.2

55.0

CAD

63.3

61.5

62.5

61.0

60.6

61.6

Forward and spot rates represent average of monthly rates

8

DET HEDGE BOOK

Outstanding ForwardContracts

Value in Respective

Currency Mn.

30-Sep-23

30-Jun-23

30-Sep-22

150

116

82

95

5459

202429

4

6

7

9

1418

142127

USD

EUR

GBP

CAD

AUD Total (USD)

Booked Rate (in ) for next 12 Months

0.9

2.3

(0.5)

101.1

101.6

84.2

83.2

90.2

87.9

1.2

3.7

62.9 61.7

57.2 53.5

INR/USD

INR/EUR

INR/GBP

INR/CAD

INR/AUD

FW Cover Rate

Spot Rate

© CYIENT 2023 | Confidential

  • Considering the current economic conditions & volatility in the currencies, we have aligned to hedge only USD / INR pair upto 40% of H1 FY25 net inflows. We will continue to monitor the fx movements every month end & update our hedge position accordingly for all the currency pairs (USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, CAD). On the current forward contracts, the company has following position for the next 12 months at current spot rates:
    • Outstanding Forward Contract as on 30th Sep '23 is $95 Mn

9

© CYIENT 2023 | Confidential

10

DET OTHER METRICS (1/2)

Revenue by Geography (%)

DET

Q2 FY24

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY23

Americas

43.0%

43.2%

50.7%

Europe, Middle East, Africa

33.4%

34.4%

28.0%

Asia Pacific (including India)

23.6%

22.4%

21.3%

Onsite/offshore Revenue Split (%)

DET

Q2 FY24

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY23

Onsite

55.8%

55.6%

52.0%

Offshore

44.2%

44.4%

48.0%

Revenue by Currency (%)

DET

Q2 FY24

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY23

USD

43.5%

43.7%

49.1%

EURO

19.0%

18.2%

14.1%

GBP

7.5%

7.8%

8.7%

AUD

13.3%

12.3%

11.2%

Others

16.8%

18.0%

17.0%

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cyient Limited published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 14:09:14 UTC.