Message from the Management
KRISHNA BODANAPU
Executive Vice-Chairman &
Managing Director
Commenting on the results, Mr. Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said "Cyient Group witnessed positive Q2 FY24 results, with quarterly Group revenue at
$214.9 Mn, growth of 22.3% YoY in constant currency.
Cyient's Digital, Engineering and Technology (DET) business delivered revenue at $178.4 Mn, growth of 1.0% QoQ and 17.1% YoY in constant currency, driven by growth across the Transportation, Sustainability and Automotive BU's. The normalized DET EBIT margin stood at 16.5%, higher by 406 bps YoY. We won 5 large deals in DET with a total contract potential of $51.4 Mn in this quarter. The DET order intake stood at $183.9 Mn, up by 40.0% YoY. Our pipeline for the year looks robust.
We have also declared an interim dividend of Rs.12, in-line with our capital allocation policy. Our focus remains on strengthening and building technology solutions across key megatrends. We expect DET revenue growth to be in the range of 15 - 20% YoY in constant currency terms and to be at the lower end of this range. Margin trajectory remains robust."
Message from the Management
PRABHAKAR ATLA
President & CFO
Commenting on the results, Mr. Prabhakar Atla, President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Q2 FY24 witnessed a well-balanced performance in line with our expectations.
DET revenue grew by 1% sequentially and 17.1% YoY in constant currency terms. DET EBIT margin, at 16.5%, highest in last 11 years, was up by 47 bps QoQ driven by operational improvements. We remain confident of our margin trajectory and have maintained the full year guidance range (+150 to 250 bps YoY). DET FCF for the quarter, at ₹1,538 Mn, grew by 166.1% YoY with a conversion of 89% on normalised PAT.
We witnessed robust performance in key verticals including Aerospace (+3.8% cc QoQ), Sustainability (+4.9% cc QoQ) and Automotive (+7.9% cc QoQ). We will continue to build on this foundation in H2 FY24 while remaining vigilant to deal with macro uncertainty."
GLOSSARY
- Cyient Group Business Segments:
- Cyient DET: Digital, Engineering & Technology
- Cyient DLM
- Cyient Others^
- Cyient DET: Consolidated Services + Engineering Parts business*
- Transportation: Aerospace + Rail Transportation
- Connectivity: Communications
- Sustainability: Mining, Energy & Utilities
- New Growth Areas: Medical, Semiconductor, Hi-Tech and Automotive
*Engineering Parts business was included in Cyient DLM segment earlier
^Cyient Others: Aerospace Tooling business (Included in DLM segment earlier)
DET METRICS
DET INCOME STATEMENT
Income Statement ₹ Mn
Q2 FY24
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY23
Operating Revenue ($ Mn)
178.4
177.1
151.1
Operating Revenue (₹ Mn)
14,762
14,546
12,068
Cost of Revenue
8,825
8,759
7,071
Gross profit
5,937
5,787
4,996
Gross margin %
40.2%
39.8%
41.4%
Sales and Marketing
512
498
435
General and Administration
2,389
2,333
2,497
EBITDA (Normalised)
3,036
2,956
2,065
EBITDA margin %
20.6%
20.3%
17.1%
Depreciation and Amortization
597
620
560
EBIT (Normalised)
2,440
2,335
1,504
EBIT margin %
16.5%
16.1%
12.5%
Financial expenses
223
215
297
Other income
43
93
181
Profit before tax (PBT) (Normalised)
2,259
2,213
1,388
Tax
531
511
376
Profit After Tax (Normalised)
1,728
1,702
1,013
PAT margin %
11.7%
11.7%
8.4%
Basic EPS (₹) (Normalised)
15.8
15.5
9.3
One off/ Exceptional item (Post tax)
48
85
312
Profit After Tax (Reported)
1,680
1,617
701
Basic EPS (₹) (Reported)
15.3
14.8
6.4
DET CASH GENERATION FOR THE QUARTER
Cash Flow Summary (₹ Mn)
DET
Q2 FY24
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY23
Profit before tax (Reported)
2,197
2,102
949
(+/-)Non-cash & non-operating items
782
890
796
Operating profit before WC changes
2,979
2,992
1,745
(+/-) DSO Movement (Receivables)
-796
91
-372
(+/-) Other WC changes
-27
-773
-184
Operating CF after WC changes
2,156
2,310
1,189
(+/-) Taxes
-481
-522
-531
(+/-) Capex
-137
-27
-80
FCF
1,538
1,761
578
FCF to normalised PAT conversion
89.0%
108.9%
82.5%
Cash Position (₹ Mn)
DET
Q2 FY24
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY23
Cash & Cash Equivalent including treasury investments
8,242
9,238
12,704
Cash & Bank balances
4,625
6,076
4,854
Investments in FDs
141
141
5,014
Investment in MFs and Commercial Papers
1,131
1,051
271
Other treasury investments
2,345
1,970
2,565
Note: Q1 FY24 cash position includes pending dividend disbursal of ₹1,792 Mn. This was disbursed in July'23
DET OTHER INCOME
DET (₹ Mn)
Q2FY24
Q1FY24
Q2FY23
Income from Investments
81
75
97
Realised gains/(losses) on Fwd Contracts
-28
-38
47
Unrealised Fx gains/(losses)
-80
119
-28
Others
70
-63
66
Other Income
43
93
182
Currency
Q2 FY24
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY23
Movement
Forward
Spot
Forward
Spot
Forward
Spot
USD
82.5
82.9
80.4
82.2
77.3
79.8
EUR
85.1
89.5
87.4
89.8
91.1
80.6
GBP
96.0
104.0
100.9
103.2
106.0
94.6
AUD
56.9
54.0
56.8
54.6
56.2
55.0
CAD
63.3
61.5
62.5
61.0
60.6
61.6
Forward and spot rates represent average of monthly rates
DET HEDGE BOOK
Outstanding ForwardContracts
Value in Respective
Currency Mn.
30-Sep-23
30-Jun-23
30-Sep-22
150
116
82
95
5459
202429
4
6
7
9
1418
142127
USD
EUR
GBP
CAD
AUD Total (USD)
Booked Rate (in ₹) for next 12 Months
0.9
2.3
(0.5)
101.1
101.6
84.2
83.2
90.2
87.9
1.2
3.7
62.9 61.7
57.2 53.5
INR/USD
INR/EUR
INR/GBP
INR/CAD
INR/AUD
FW Cover Rate
Spot Rate
- Considering the current economic conditions & volatility in the currencies, we have aligned to hedge only USD / INR pair upto 40% of H1 FY25 net inflows. We will continue to monitor the fx movements every month end & update our hedge position accordingly for all the currency pairs (USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, CAD). On the current forward contracts, the company has following position for the next 12 months at current spot rates:
- Outstanding Forward Contract as on 30th Sep '23 is $95 Mn
DET OTHER METRICS (1/2)
Revenue by Geography (%)
DET
Q2 FY24
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY23
Americas
43.0%
43.2%
50.7%
Europe, Middle East, Africa
33.4%
34.4%
28.0%
Asia Pacific (including India)
23.6%
22.4%
21.3%
Onsite/offshore Revenue Split (%)
DET
Q2 FY24
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY23
Onsite
55.8%
55.6%
52.0%
Offshore
44.2%
44.4%
48.0%
Revenue by Currency (%)
DET
Q2 FY24
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY23
USD
43.5%
43.7%
49.1%
EURO
19.0%
18.2%
14.1%
GBP
7.5%
7.8%
8.7%
AUD
13.3%
12.3%
11.2%
Others
16.8%
18.0%
17.0%
