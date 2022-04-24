Cyient : Investor Presentation

24 April 2022 The BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd PJ Towers, 25th Floor, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai 400001. Mumbai-400 051. Scrip Code: 532175 Scrip Code: CYIENT Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Corrigendum to the Investor presentation for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022

We refer to the investor presentation of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 submitted vide letter dated April 21, 2022.

We noted the Free cash flow generation was inadvertently reported as Rs.1,284 Mn instead of Rs. 1,225 Mn for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and Rs.5,776 Mn instead of Rs. 5,719 Mn for the year ended March 31, 2022. We hereby enclose the updated investor presentation post correction of the above and other minor typographical errors in some sections of the investor presentation and annexure (Refer the Summary of changes in page 29 of the Investor presentation and page 26 of the Investor annexure).

We confirm that there is no change to the financial numbers for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 and the auditor's report.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you

For Cyient Limited

Ravi Kumar Nukala

Dy. Company Secretary

