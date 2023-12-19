© CYIENT 2023 | Confidential
INVESTOR
PRESENTATION
Q1 FY24
Leadership Team
KRISHNA BODANAPU
KARTHIK NATARAJAN
PRABHAKAR ATLA
Executive Vice-Chairman &
Executive Director & CEO
President & CFO
Managing Director
3
Business Highlights
Financial Highlights
DET Business Update
• Business Highlights for
•
DET (Digital, Engineering &
•
BU performance
the Group
Technology)
•
Business Outlook
•
Group
•
Innovative Technology
Solutions and Programs
Annexures
4
Business Highlights for the Quarter
Cyient DLM IPO
- Received overwhelming response to the IPO - Subscribed 71x times
- Successfully listed on the NSE & BSE on 10th July
- Marquee shareholder base
- Will enable Cyient DLM to chart its own growth trajectory in a sunrise industry
US DoJ Case - Update
- Case against a Cyient executive on grounds of alleged violation of Sherman Act has been dismissed in April 2023
- The associated civil class action lawsuit naming Cyient Inc. as a co- defendant continues
- We strongly deny all allegations and are taking all necessary steps for our defense
- Matter will have no materially adverse effect on the Company's operations, finances, or liquidity
ESG Update
- Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) - Benchmark for sustainable business practices that generate long-term shareholder value
- Cyient's DJSI ESG score stood at 66 in 2022 - surpassed industry average in all categories
6
Glossary
- Cyient Group Business Segments:
- Cyient DET: Digital, Engineering & Technology
- Cyient DLM
- Cyient Others^
- Cyient DET: Consolidated Services + Engineering Parts business*
- Transportation: Aerospace + Rail Transportation
- Connectivity: Communications
- Sustainability: Mining, Energy & Utilities
- New Growth Areas: Medical, Semiconductor, Hi-Tech and Automotive
*Engineering Parts business was included in Cyient DLM segment earlier
8
^Cyient Others: Aerospace Tooling business (Included in DLM segment earlier)
Financial Highlights for the Quarter - DET
177.1M$
Revenue ($)
+0.3%* cc QoQ | +30.6% cc YoY
170Cr₹
PAT^
+6.0% QoQ | +56.3% YoY
1,455cr₹
Revenue (₹)
+0.4% QoQ | +37.2% YoY
15.5₹
100.0%
EPS^
+6.0% QoQ | +55.9% YoY
16.1%
EBIT^
+93 bps QoQ | +327 bps YoY
176cr₹
(108.9% conversion on PAT)
FCF
-4.7% QoQ | +150.5% YoY
*Revenue includes Engineering Parts business. Like-to-like growth rate excluding Engineering Parts is -0.2% cc QoQ
^EBIT, PAT and EPS are excluding the impact of exceptional item. Refer slide 15 of annexures for details
9
Financial Highlights for the Quarter - Group
205.3M$
Revenue ($)
+28.6% cc YoY
177cr₹
PAT^
+52.2% YoY
1,687cr₹
Revenue (₹)
+34.9% YoY
16.1₹
100.0%
EPS^
+51.9% YoY
14.7%
EBIT^
+322 bps YoY
95cr₹
(56.7% conversion on PAT)
FCF
+59.9% YoY
^EBIT, PAT and EPS are excluding the impact of exceptional item. Refer slide 15 of annexures for details
10
