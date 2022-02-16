Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Cyient Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532175   INE136B01020

CYIENT LIMITED

(532175)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/14
879.15 INR   -0.88%
02:34aCYIENT : Launches Private 5G Center of Excellence; Signs MoU with IIT Hyderabad for Research Collabora...
PU
02/09CYIENT : Conference Call Transcript Q3 FY22
PU
02/07CYIENT : Updates
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyient : Launches Private 5G Center of Excellence; Signs MoU with IIT Hyderabad for Research Collabora...

02/16/2022 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cyient Launches Private 5G Center of Excellence; Signs MoU with IIT Hyderabad for Research Collaboration

Feb 16, 2022 12:57:18 PM

Hyderabad, India, February 16, 2021:Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, has announced today the launch of its Private 5G Networks Center of Excellence (CoE). Cyient has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, as a research partner for the CoE. Cyient will leverage a 5G core developed by IIT Hyderabad for testing various Digital use cases and interoperability with best-of-breed components from industry leaders.

Located in Cyient's facility in Hyderabad, India, the CoE will combine Cyient's enterprise and network experience with IIT Hyderabad's research and technology expertise to develop and test Private 5G network solutions. Cyient was recently recognized as a Major Contender for 5G Engineering Services in the inaugural Everest Group PEAK Matrix®, and, with the launch of the Private 5G Networks CoE, Cyient reaffirms its commitment to technological innovation and strengthens its collaboration with academia.

Speaking on the launch of the CoE, Mr. Prabhakar Atla, SVP and Head of Communications & Utilities business unit, Cyient, said, "Enterprises across industries recognize the benefits of Private 5G networks. They are looking for network solutions that cater to their unique business context and enable their digital transformation. Cyient differentiates itself in its ability to deliver bespoke 5G network solutions, integrating the right components across the value chain and combining all of that with our domain expertise in various industry verticals. The Private 5G Networks CoE is where such robust network solutions are being created, tested, and proven, and we are very excited to collaborate with IIT Hyderabad. IIT Hyderabad is an institute renowned for cutting-edge research and innovation, and the CoE will immensely benefit from its expertise. We will continue to evolve the CoE through collaboration with network solution providers."

On the collaboration with Cyient, Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, "IIT Hyderabad has been at the forefront of research and advancement of 5G communication technologies. Collaboration with industry provides us with an excellent opportunity to develop advanced technical solutions with far-reaching business consequences. We have had a very enriching relationship with Cyient thus far - collaborating on 5G chipset design and endowing a chair for research in new-age communication. With the Private 5G CoE, our collaboration will deepen further. We are very excited about the journey ahead."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company. We are a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide. We enable our customers across industries to apply technologies imaginatively to solve problems that matter and stay ahead of the curve. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com
Follow news about the company at @Cyient

Disclaimer

Cyient Limited published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYIENT LIMITED
02:34aCYIENT : Launches Private 5G Center of Excellence; Signs MoU with IIT Hyderabad for Resear..
PU
02/09CYIENT : Conference Call Transcript Q3 FY22
PU
02/07CYIENT : Updates
PU
02/06Cyient Limited Announces Retirement of Som Mittal as Independent Director
CI
01/24Cyient Plans to Sell Stake in Underperforming Units
CI
01/24Cyient to Seek Inorganic Growth
CI
01/20TRANSCRIPT : Cyient Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 20, 2022
CI
01/20CYIENT DELIVERS ROBUST Q3 FY22 RESUL : Steadily Pivots to be a Technology Solutions Partne..
PU
01/20CYIENT : Investor Presentation Q3 FY22
PU
2021Cyient Limited agreed to acquire a 15% stake in Innovation Communications Systems Limit..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 45 366 M 603 M 603 M
Net income 2022 4 995 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
Net cash 2022 12 352 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 98 752 M 1 312 M 1 312 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 8 650
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart CYIENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cyient Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYIENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 895,45 INR
Average target price 1 244,60 INR
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Krishna Bodanapu President & Chief Operating Officer
Ajay Aggarwal Co-President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
P. N. S. V. Narasimham Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Karthikeyan Natarajan Co-President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Murugappan Muthiah Murugappan Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYIENT LIMITED-14.09%1 312
ACCENTURE PLC-20.54%208 187
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.13%187 651
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.78%116 530
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.92%96 811
SNOWFLAKE INC.-11.44%91 890