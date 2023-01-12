Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Cyient Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    532175   INE136B01020

CYIENT LIMITED

(532175)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-10
847.90 INR   +0.91%
09:08aIndia's HCLTech beats Q3 profit on strong deal wins
RE
06:41aIndia's Cyient reports strong Q3 revenue as acquisitions pay off
RE
06:40aCyient : Investor Presentation Q3 FY23
PU
India's HCLTech beats Q3 profit on strong deal wins

01/12/2023 | 09:08am EST
People walk in front of the HCL Technologies Ltd office at Noida

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian IT services company HCLTech Ltd on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected profit for the December quarter helped by strong deal wins, but lowered its full-year revenue view citing seasonal challenges in the fourth quarter.

The company said it won 17 large orders across its services and software segments for the quarter ended March 31, with new deal wins valued at $2.35 billion, up 10% year-on-year.

HCLTech forecast full-year revenue growth between 13.5%-14.0%, compared with an earlier view of 13.5%-14.5%.

The company also said it expects its annual services revenue in constant currency to be between 16%-16.5%, compared with the 16%-17% it had forecast earlier, citing seasonal factors in the fourth quarter.

There was no indication of a slowdown and the company's order book remained strong, chief executive C Vijayakumar said in a media conference.

However, he flagged delays in decision making in Europe, inline with comments from larger rival Tata Consultancy Services that had warned of challenges in the region due to rough economic conditions.

Meanwhile, other rival Infosys on Thursday raised its annual revenue outlook after a strong deal pipeline.

Consolidated net profit for HCLTech jumped 19% to 40.96 billion Indian rupees ($502.61 million), HCL reported in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average expected the company to report a profit of 38.56 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Earnings before income tax (EBIT) margins for the third quarter ending Dec. 31 stood at 19.6%, up from 18% in the previous quarter.

HCLTech narrowed its EBIT margins guidance for FY 2023 to 18.0% to 18.5% .

Revenue from operations jumped 19.56% to 267 billion rupees.

($1 = 81.4940 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CYIENT LIMITED 0.91% 847.9 End-of-day quote.4.58%
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 1.60% 1071.65 Delayed Quote.1.49%
INFOSYS LIMITED 0.64% 1480.6 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 0.17% 3334.35 Delayed Quote.2.21%
Financials
Sales 2023 59 083 M 724 M 724 M
Net income 2023 5 349 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
Net Debt 2023 3 530 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 2,76%
Capitalization 93 709 M 1 148 M 1 148 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 12 468
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart CYIENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cyient Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYIENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 847,90 INR
Average target price 919,94 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ganesh Venkat K. Bodanapu President & Chief Operating Officer
Anand Parameswaran Co-President & Global Head-Technology Delivery
P. N. S. V. Narasimham President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Ajay Aggarwal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Murugappan Muthiah Murugappan Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYIENT LIMITED4.58%1 148
ACCENTURE PLC5.34%177 007
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.21%149 229
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.10%131 333
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.59%101 654
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.45%75 057