Assessment of PPAR target engagement in mouse liver assessed by
SAT-177
single nuclei sequencing following a single oral dose of seladelpar
Edward Cable, Yun-Jung Choi, Xia Wu, Jiangao Song, Jeff Johnson, Charles McWherter
CymaBay Therapeutics, Fremont, CA
Intro and Scientific Objectives
- Ppard is the most widely expressed but least studied of the three PPAR isoforms.
- Seladelpar targets Ppard and has recently completed a Ph 3 study as a second line therapy for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) and is currently under review at the FDA and EMA.
- Target engagement by seladelapr has been described in hepatocytes with respect to FGF21 mediated reductions in bile acid synthesis.
- Seladelapar target engagement in other liver cell types has not yet been reported.
Experimental Design and Methods
Hepatocytes
Hallmark Analysis FDR<0.25
Fatty Acid Metabolism
***
3
Peroxisomes
***
2
Normalized
Adipogenesis
***
1
Oxidative Phosphorylation
***
Enrichment
Bile Acid Metabolism
***
0
Endothelial Cells
Hallmark Analysis FDR<0.25
Fatty Acid Metabolism
***
3
Peroxisomes
***
2
Adipogenesis
***
Normalized
Oxidative Phosphorylation
***
1
Bile Acid Metabolism
***
Xenobiotic Metabolism
Enrichment
***
0
MTORC1 Signaling
***
-1
CH3
O
10 mg/kg PO
or Veh 5 mL/kg
O
S
CH3
OH
6h
F3C
Seladelpar
O
O
Hu et al 2022
Li et al 2020
Pan et al 2023
Internal Data
Halpern et al 2017
Su et al 2021
Wang et al 2021
Xu et al 2022
Cao et al 2023
Isolate RNA
Make Libraries
Sequence
Annotate Cell Types
n=5 male CD-1/group
Isolate Nuclei
Remove Liver
Xenobiotic Metabolism
***
-1
Score
KRAS signaling Up
***
-2
Allograft Rejection
***
-3
Coagulation
***
Cholangiocytes
Hallmark Analysis FDR<0.25
Fatty Acid Metabolism
***
3
Peroxisomes
***
2
Adipogenesis
***
Normalized
Xenobiotic Metabolism
***
1
Bile Acid Metabolism
***
Oxidative Phosphorylation
Enrichment
***
0
UV Response Down
***
-1
KRAS signaling Up
***
Score
Heme Metabolism
***
Score
Reactuve Oxygen Species Pathway
***
-2
Estrogen Response Late
***
Unfolded Protein Response
***
-3
Allograft Rejection
***
Coagulation
***
Stellate Cells
Hallmark Analysis FDR<0.25
Fatty Acid Metabolism
***
3
Peroxisomes
***
Adipogenesis
***
2
Normalized
Oxidative Phosphorylation
***
1
Bile Acid Metabolism
***
Estrogen Response Late
Enrichment
***
0
Xenobiotic Metabolism
***
-1
Epithelial Mesenchymal Transition
***
Cluster Annotation
Estrogen Response Late
***
-2
Apical Surface
***
Coagulation
***
-3
UV Response Down
Score
***
-2
KRAS signaling Down
***
15
14
13
12
11
10
Identity
9
8
7
6
_2
10
5
0
Unfolded Protein Response ***
Kupffer Cells
Unfolded Protein Response
***
-3
Coagulation
***
Summary
5
4
3
2
1
0
Alb Fabp1 Rbp4 Serpina3k
Ttr F8 Plekhg1 Ptprb Stab2 Bgn Col14a1 Dcn Ntm Reln
Arhgap15 Clec4f Ptprc Slc8a1 Vsig4 Bicc1 Krt7 Pdgfd Pkhd1
Features
UMAP
-5
-10
-15
-15
-10
-5
0
5
UMAP_1
Hallmark Analysis FDR<0.25
Fatty Acid Metabolism
***
3
Peroxisomes
***
2
Adipogenesis
***
Normalized
Oxidative Phosphorylation
***
1
1. Seladelpar demonstrates Ppard target engagement in all five liver cell types
identified in the study
2. PDK4 and Angptl4, known Ppard targets, were induced in all liver cell types,
but outside the top 20 modulated genes
3. Major metabolic pathways induced by seladelpar include Fatty Acid
Metabolism, Peroxisomes, and Adipogenesis
4. The Unfoleded Protein Response is downregulated in all cells, except
Hepatocytes
Scan to Download
Average Expression
1
Identity
0
Xenobiotic Metabolism
***
0
Enrichment
Bile Acid Metabolism
***
Estrogen Response Late
***
-1
5. The number of inducible or repressed genes varies greatly
Hepatocytes 1503 repressed vs 1256 induced Cholangiocytes 16 repressed vs 26 induced Stellate cells ~4X more genes repressed than induced
ecable@cymabay.com
Percent Expressed
25
50
75
Alb Fabp1 Rbp4 Serpina3k
Ttr F8 Plekhg1 Ptprb Stab2 Bgn Col14a1 Dcn Ntm Reln Arhgap15 Clec4f Ptprc Slc8a1 Vsig4 Bicc1 Krt7 Pdgfd Pkhd1
Features
Interferon Alpha Response
Score
***
-2
Unfolded Protein Response
***
-3
Coagulation
***
- How these gene changes translate into pharmacodynamic effects requires further study
- The study only used male mice, whether these changes will occur in female mice, or whether the same changes will occur in disease models requires further study
- Understanding cell-type specific effects of seladelpar in the liver will be important when integrating mechanisms of action and clinically relavant effects in PBC patients
