CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, seladelpar (MBX-8025), is a potent and selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARd), a nuclear receptor that regulates genes directly or indirectly involved in the synthesis of bile acids/sterols, metabolism of lipids and glucose, inflammation and fibrosis. The Company is focused on developing seladelpar for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), an autoimmune disease that causes progressive destruction of the bile ducts in the liver resulting in impaired bile flow (cholestasis) and inflammation.

Related indices Russell 2000