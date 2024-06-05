Assessment of PPAR target engagement in mouse liver assessed by

SAT-177

single nuclei sequencing following a single oral dose of seladelpar

Edward Cable, Yun-Jung Choi, Xia Wu, Jiangao Song, Jeff Johnson, Charles McWherter

CymaBay Therapeutics, Fremont, CA

Intro and Scientific Objectives

  1. Ppard is the most widely expressed but least studied of the three PPAR isoforms.
  2. Seladelpar targets Ppard and has recently completed a Ph 3 study as a second line therapy for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) and is currently under review at the FDA and EMA.
  3. Target engagement by seladelapr has been described in hepatocytes with respect to FGF21 mediated reductions in bile acid synthesis.
  4. Seladelapar target engagement in other liver cell types has not yet been reported.

Experimental Design and Methods

Hepatocytes

Hallmark Analysis FDR<0.25

Fatty Acid Metabolism

***

3

Peroxisomes

***

2

Normalized

Adipogenesis

***

1

Oxidative Phosphorylation

***

Enrichment

Bile Acid Metabolism

***

0

Endothelial Cells

Hallmark Analysis FDR<0.25

Fatty Acid Metabolism

***

3

Peroxisomes

***

2

Adipogenesis

***

Normalized

Oxidative Phosphorylation

***

1

Bile Acid Metabolism

***

Xenobiotic Metabolism

Enrichment

***

0

MTORC1 Signaling

***

-1

CH3

O

10 mg/kg PO

or Veh 5 mL/kg

O

S

CH3

OH

6h

F3C

Seladelpar

O

O

Hu et al 2022

Li et al 2020

Pan et al 2023

Internal Data

Halpern et al 2017

Su et al 2021

Wang et al 2021

Xu et al 2022

Cao et al 2023

Isolate RNA

Make Libraries

Sequence

Annotate Cell Types

n=5 male CD-1/group

Isolate Nuclei

Remove Liver

Xenobiotic Metabolism

***

-1

Score

KRAS signaling Up

***

-2

Allograft Rejection

***

-3

Coagulation

***

Cholangiocytes

Hallmark Analysis FDR<0.25

Fatty Acid Metabolism

***

3

Peroxisomes

***

2

Adipogenesis

***

Normalized

Xenobiotic Metabolism

***

1

Bile Acid Metabolism

***

Oxidative Phosphorylation

Enrichment

***

0

UV Response Down

***

-1

KRAS signaling Up

***

Score

Heme Metabolism

***

Score

Reactuve Oxygen Species Pathway

***

-2

Estrogen Response Late

***

Unfolded Protein Response

***

-3

Allograft Rejection

***

Coagulation

***

Stellate Cells

Hallmark Analysis FDR<0.25

Fatty Acid Metabolism

***

3

Peroxisomes

***

Adipogenesis

***

2

Normalized

Oxidative Phosphorylation

***

1

Bile Acid Metabolism

***

Estrogen Response Late

Enrichment

***

0

Xenobiotic Metabolism

***

-1

Epithelial Mesenchymal Transition

***

Cluster Annotation

Estrogen Response Late

***

-2

Apical Surface

***

Coagulation

***

-3

UV Response Down

Score

***

-2

KRAS signaling Down

***

15

14

13

12

11

10

Identity

9

8

7

6

_2

10

5

0

Unfolded Protein Response ***

Kupffer Cells

Unfolded Protein Response

***

-3

Coagulation

***

Summary

5

4

3

2

1

0

Alb Fabp1 Rbp4 Serpina3k

Ttr F8 Plekhg1 Ptprb Stab2 Bgn Col14a1 Dcn Ntm Reln

Arhgap15 Clec4f Ptprc Slc8a1 Vsig4 Bicc1 Krt7 Pdgfd Pkhd1

Features

UMAP

-5

-10

-15

-15

-10

-5

0

5

UMAP_1

Hallmark Analysis FDR<0.25

Fatty Acid Metabolism

***

3

Peroxisomes

***

2

Adipogenesis

***

Normalized

Oxidative Phosphorylation

***

1

1. Seladelpar demonstrates Ppard target engagement in all five liver cell types

identified in the study

2. PDK4 and Angptl4, known Ppard targets, were induced in all liver cell types,

but outside the top 20 modulated genes

3. Major metabolic pathways induced by seladelpar include Fatty Acid

Metabolism, Peroxisomes, and Adipogenesis

4. The Unfoleded Protein Response is downregulated in all cells, except

Hepatocytes

Scan to Download

Average Expression

1

Identity

0

Xenobiotic Metabolism

***

0

Enrichment

Bile Acid Metabolism

***

Estrogen Response Late

***

-1

5. The number of inducible or repressed genes varies greatly

Hepatocytes 1503 repressed vs 1256 induced Cholangiocytes 16 repressed vs 26 induced Stellate cells ~4X more genes repressed than induced

ecable@cymabay.com

Percent Expressed

25

50

75

Alb Fabp1 Rbp4 Serpina3k

Ttr F8 Plekhg1 Ptprb Stab2 Bgn Col14a1 Dcn Ntm Reln Arhgap15 Clec4f Ptprc Slc8a1 Vsig4 Bicc1 Krt7 Pdgfd Pkhd1

Features

Interferon Alpha Response

Score

***

-2

Unfolded Protein Response

***

-3

Coagulation

***

  1. How these gene changes translate into pharmacodynamic effects requires further study
  2. The study only used male mice, whether these changes will occur in female mice, or whether the same changes will occur in disease models requires further study
  3. Understanding cell-type specific effects of seladelpar in the liver will be important when integrating mechanisms of action and clinically relavant effects in PBC patients

