Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Open-Label Seladelpar Treatment in Patients With Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC): Interim Results for 2 Years From the ASSURE Study
Palak J. Trivedi1*, Cynthia Levy2, Kris V. Kowdley3, Stuart C. Gordon4, Christopher L. Bowlus5, Maria Carlota Londoño Hurtado6, Gideon M. Hirschfield7, Aliya Gulamhusein8, Eric J. Lawitz,9 Alejandra Villamil10, Alma Ladron de Guevara Cetina11, Marlyn Mayo12, Ziad Younes13, Oren Shibolet14, Kidist Yimam15, Daniel Pratt16, Jeong Heo17, Ulrike Morgera18, Pietro Andreone19, Andreas E. Kremer20, Christophe Corpechot21, Aparna Goel22, Adam Peyton23, Hany Elbeshbeshy24, Carrie Heusner25,
Sarah Proehl25, Shuqiong Zhuo25, Daria B. Crittenden25, and Charles A. McWherter25
- NIHR Birmingham BRC, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK; 2. University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FL; 3. Liver Institute Northwest, Seattle, WA; 4. Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, MI; 5. University of California, Davis, Sacramento, CA; 6. ERN-LIVER, University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain; 7. University Health Network, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, ON, Canada; 8. Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, ON, Canada; 9. Texas Liver Institute, San Antonio, TX; 10. Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, Argentina;
- Centro de Investigación y Gastroenterología, Mexico City, Mexico; 12. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX; 13. Gastro One, Germantown, TN; 14. Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel; 15. California Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco, CA;
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA; 17. Pusan National University Hospital, Busan, South Korea; 18. Charité, Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Berlin, Germany; 19. University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Modena, Italy; 20. University Hospital Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland;
- Saint-AntoineHospital, Paris, France; 22. Stanford Health Care, Stanford, CA; 23. Eastern Pennsylvania Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists, Allentown, PA; 24. Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO; 25. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., Fremont, CA *Corresponding author: P.J.Trivedi@bham.ac.uk
Background
- Seladelpar is a first-in-class, potent, and selective PPARδ agonist, or delpar, with anti-cholestatic,anti-inflammatory, and anti-pruritic activities
- In the pivotal placebo-controlled,double-blind, Phase 3 RESPONSE (NCT04620733) study, seladelpar was safe and well tolerated, achieving significantly greater improvements in liver biochemistry parameters and pruritus compared with placebo
- The ASSURE (NCT03301506) study is a Phase 3 open-label study of the long-term safety and efficacy of seladelpar 10 mg in patients with PBC
- Patients could enter ASSURE through 2 pathways
- Direct rollover from the RESPONSE study
- Participation in a previous seladelpar PBC study ("Legacy studies")
-
Interim 2-year efficacy and safety results through January 31, 2024, are reported for
337 patients enrolled in the ongoing ASSURE study
- The Primary Analysis Population is defined as those patients who were administered the 10 mg dose of seladelpar
Study Design
Legacy Studies
Dose Ranging Phase 2
Phase 3 Long-Term Safety Study*
Gap
(NCT02955602)
(NCT03301506)
Open-label, 2, 5, or 10 mg
Open-label, 5 or 10 mg
12 months
21 months
Phase 3 ENHANCE*
Gap
(NCT03602560)
Placebo-controlled, 5 or 10 mg
Phase 3 ASSURE
12 months
Open-label, 10 mg
Phase 1b Hepatic Impairment†
Ongoing
(NCT04950764)
Open-label, ≤10 mg
<30 days
Phase 3 RESPONSE
(NCT04620733)
Pivotal placebo-controlled, 10 mg
12 months
RESPONSE ROLLOVER
LEGACY STUDIES
Placebo
Seladelpar 10 mg
Crossover to seladelpar 10 mg
Composite Response
ALP Normalization
RESPONSE ROLLOVER
LEGACY STUDIES
Placebo
Seladelpar 10 mg
Crossover to seladelpar 10 mg
AST Percentage Change From Baseline
GGT Percentage Change From Baseline
Safety Overview
TEAE Category, n (%)
RESPONSE Rollover Patients
Legacy Patients
Crossover Seladelpar
Continuous Seladelpar
(N=179)
(N=54)
(N=104)
Subjects with ≥1 TEAE
42
(77.8)
73
(70.2)
149 (83.2)
Treatment-emergent SAE
7 (13.0)
6
(5.8)
24
(13.4)
Grade ≥3 TEAE
5
(9.3)
9
(8.7)
27
(15.1)
Treatment-related treatment-emergent SAE
0
0
0
TEAE with action taken as permanent
1
(1.9)
2
(1.9)
11 (6.1)
withdrawal of study drug
TEAE leading to study discontinuation
1
(1.9)
1
(1.0)
7
(3.9)
TEAE with fatal outcome
0
0
1
(0.6)
- 1 fatal outcome was due to autoimmune hemolytic anemia
- Assessed to be unrelated to seladelpar by both the investigator and the sponsor
Common AEs (≥5% of Overall Patient Population)
TEAEs by Preferred Term, n (%)
RESPONSE Rollover Patients
Legacy Patients
Crossover Seladelpar
Continuous Seladelpar
(N=179)
(N=54)
(N=104)
COVID-19
5 (9.3)
5 (4.8)
38 (21.2)
Pruritus
0
10 (9.6)
24 (13.4)
Urinary tract infection
2 (3.7)
7 (6.7)
17 (9.5)
Nausea
2 (3.7)
5 (4.8)
16 (8.9)
Diarrhea
5 (9.3)
2 (1.9)
15 (8.4)
Fatigue
1 (1.9)
5 (4.8)
14 (7.8)
Nasopharyngitis
0
5 (4.8)
15 (8.4)
Abdominal pain upper
1 (1.9)
5 (4.8)
12 (6.7)
Arthralgia
4 (7.4)
3 (2.9)
11 (6.1)
Liver-Related AEs (Overall, Occurring in >1 Patient)∥
RESPONSE Rollover Patients
Legacy Patients
TEAEs Overall & by Preferred Term, n (%)
Crossover Seladelpar
Continuous Seladelpar
(N=179)
Patient Disposition
357 Assessed for Eligibility‡
339 Enrolled
17 Excluded for Not Meeting Inclusion Criteria
Change in Pruritus NRS
(N=54)
(N=104)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
Subjects with ≥1 liver-related TEAE
0
7 (6.7)
18
(10.1)
AST increased
0
0
6
(3.4)
ALT increased
0
0
5
(2.8)
Blood bilirubin increased
0
0
4
(2.2)
Crossover Seladelpar
Continuous Seladelpar
Legacy
55 Rolled Over From
104 Rolled Over From
180 From Seladelpar
27 Discontinued Treatment
RESPONSE Placebo
RESPONSE Seladelpar
Legacy Studies
9 Adverse event
1 Discontinued Treatment
7
Sponsor closed site
4
Withdrew consent
1 Discontinued Treatment
1 Adverse event
1
PBC clinical outcome
1 PBC clinical outcome
1 Adverse event
1
Death
1 Required prohibited
1
Noncompliance
concomitant medication
1
Lost to follow-up
54 Primary Analysis
104 Primary Analysis
179 Primary Analysis
1
Pregnancy
2 Other
Population
Population
Population
ONGOING STUDY
Patients as of January 31, 2024
Time Point
≥26 Weeks
≥12 Months
≥18 Months
≥24 Months
Number of
Crossover Seladelpar
52
14
2
0
Patients in
Continuous Seladelpar
123
116
103
28
Each Arm
Legacy
172
165
133
97
Time points for Crossover Seladelpar and Legacy groups indicate time in ASSURE. Time points for Continuous Seladelpar indicate time in both RESPONSE and ASSURE.
Demographics and Characteristics at ASSURE Baseline
Category
RESPONSE Rollover Patients
Legacy Patients
Crossover Seladelpar
Continuous Seladelpar
Seladelpar 10 mg
(N=54)
(N=104)
(N=179)
Age, years, mean (SD)
57.9 (9.3)
58.0 (10.1)
58.8 (9.6)
Female sex, n (%)
50 (92.6)
99 (95.2)
169 (94.4)
Race or ethnicity, n (%)
American Indian or Alaska Native
3
(5.6)
2 (1.9)
6
(3.4)
Asian
4
(7.4)
6 (5.8)
14 (7.8)
Black or African American
2
(3.7)
2 (1.9)
3
(1.7)
White
45 (83.3)
93 (89.4)
153 (85.5)
Hispanic or Latino
23 (42.6)
24 (23.1)
24 (13.4)
BMI, kg/m2, mean (SD)
26.9 (5.1)
27.8 (6.1)
27.4 (6.0)
Patients with cirrhosis at baseline, n (%)
7
(13.0)
16 (15.4)
35 (19.6)
Child-Pugh Class A, n (%)
7
(100)
15 (93.8)
31 (88.6)
Child-Pugh Class B, n (%)
0
1 (6.3)
4
(11.4)
Patients with cirrhosis at baseline and
1
(14.3)
0
8
(22.9)
portal hypertension, n (% of cirrhotics)
MELD score ≥12, n (%)
0
2 (1.9)
1
(0.6)
ALP,§ U/L, mean (SD)
288.7 (125.5)
183.1 (112.1)
274.2 (133.1)
Total bilirubin, mg/dL, mean (SD)
0.7 (0.3)
0.7 (0.5)
0.8 (0.4)
ALP Percentage Change From Baseline
Total Bilirubin Percentage Change From Baseline
ALT Percentage Change From Baseline
In Patients With NRS ≥4 at Baseline¶
ALT Normalization
In Patients With Elevated ALT at Baseline
Total Bilirubin Normalization
In Patients With Elevated Total Bilirubin at Baseline
Hyperbilirubinemia
0
2 (1.9)
2 (1.1)
Ascites
0
1 (1.0)
2 (1.1)
Hepatic cyst
0
2 (1.9)
1 (0.6)
Portal hypertension
0
2 (1.9)
1 (0.6)
Oesophageal varices
0
1 (1.0)
2 (1.1)
Ocular icterus
0
0
2 (1.1)
- 7.4% of subjects overall had liver-related AEs by predefined search strategy
- Most were Grade 1 or 2
- 5 subjects had events that led to discontinuation (events of blood bilirubin increased, hepatorenal syndrome, hyperbilirubinemia, jaundice, and oesophageal varices haemorrhage)
- 3 events (2 SAEs) were adjudicated by the CERC as PBC clinical outcomes (variceal bleed in 1 patient [186 days on study], ascites requiring treatment in 2 patients [309 and 473 days on study])
- 3 subjects were reviewed by the CERC and none were adjudicated as positive for DILI
- All muscle-related AEs were Grade 1 or 2
- None led to discontinuation
- There was 1 proteinuria renal event of Grade 1
CONCLUSIONS
- 2-yearresults from the ASSURE long-term extension study of seladelpar for the treatment of PBC demonstrated
- Durable effect on markers of cholestasis and liver injury was maintained for up to 2 years
- Sustained reduction in pruritus in patients with baseline NRS ≥4 was observed
- Seladelpar appears safe and well tolerated
- Results are consistent with the pivotal Phase 3 RESPONSE study
REFERENCE
Hirschfield GM, et al. N Engl J Med. 2024;390(9):783-794.
DISCLOSURES
DBC, CH, SP, SZ, and CAM are employees of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
We gratefully acknowledge the study patients, investigators, site staff, and the ASSURE team.
This analysis was sponsored by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (Fremont, CA, USA). Medical writing and editorial assistance were provided by John Gatiss, Katherine Murnen, and Howard Wolfson (ClinicalMind, New York, NY, USA) and were funded by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.
AE, adverse event; ALP, alkaline phosphatase; ALT, alanine aminotransferase; AST, aspartate aminotransferase; BL, baseline; BMI, body mass index; DILI, drug-induced liver injury; GGT, gamma-glutamyltransferase; M, month; MELD, Model for End-Stage Liver Disease; NRS, numerical rating scale; PPAR, peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor; SAE, serious adverse event; TEAE, treatment-emergent adverse event. *Early terminated. † Patients were eligible to enroll in ASSURE after completing the study, but they had to meet screening criteria and had variable time to entry. ‡1 patient of the total patient population (N=357) was eligible but did not receive seladelpar and thus was not formally enrolled. §Mean ALP values are from ASSURE entry. At RESPONSE entry, the mean ALP (SD) for placebo patients (N=65) was 313.8 (117.7) U/L and for seladelpar patients (N=128) it was 314.6 (123.0) U/L. ¶At RESPONSE entry for patients with NRS ≥4, mean (SD) baseline NRS was 6.1 (1.4) for seladelpar patients and 6.6 (1.4) for placebo patients; mean (SD) baseline NRS in Legacy patients with NRS ≥4 (at ASSURE baseline) was 6.4 (1.7). ∥By predefined MedDRA search strategy.
