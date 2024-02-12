CymaBay Therapeutics Shares Hit All-Time High on Gilead Deal

CymaBay Therapeutics shares jumped nearly 25% and hit a new record high in early trading after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by Gilead Sciences for $4.3 billion.

Ohio Attorney General: Former PUCO Chairman, Former FirstEnergy Executives Indicted on Public Corruption Charges

Former state utilities head Samuel Randazzo was accused of receiving more than $4.3 million from FirstEnergy and its affiliates to provide favorable official actions for the company.

Digital Freight Startup CDL 1000 Acquires Rival NEXT Trucking

The combination of port trucking companies follows strains in the world of tech-focused shipping businesses.

Permian Rivals Reach Deal to Create $50 Billion Oil-and-Gas Behemoth

Diamondback Energy and Autry Stephens's Endeavor announce merger as torrid dealmaking continues in the oil patch.

How an Unremarkable Deal Became a Big Threat to a Small Investment Bank

History is littered with financial companies that were undone by one bad bet. Investors are worried that B. Riley Financial will be one of them.

Residential Solar Confronts a Critical Year

High rates and less-generous subsidies have pushed some rooftop solar companies into bankruptcy, and even survivors will have an uphill battle.

Videogame Industry Banks on Distant Coming Attractions

New Switch console and 'Grand Theft Auto VI' are on the horizon, but big game publishers Electronic Arts and Take-Two are expected to see only modest growth this year.

JB Hi-Fi Half-Year Net Profit Falls, Cuts Dividend

Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi said its half-year net profit fell by 20%, as consumers pulled back on discretionary spending amid elevated inflation.

Aurizon CEO Says Buyback May be Possible as Outlook for Returns Improves

Australian rail-freight operator Aurizon Holdings may consider buying back shares, its chief executive said, after flagging a potential increase to shareholder returns next fiscal year.

Why Three Media Giants Made a Hail Mary Bet on Sports Streaming

Disney, Fox and Warner's venture to bundle live sports content-the latest hit to traditional cable packages-needs to cover high costs and keep leagues on board.

