Cymat Technologies : April 30 2021 Audited Annual Financial Statements

Independent Auditor's report

Grant Thornton LLP Suite 501 201 City Centre Drive Mississauga, ON To the Shareholders of L5B 2T4 T +1 416 366 0100 Cymat Technologies Ltd. F +1 905 804 0509

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at April 30, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive loss and deficit, consolidated statement of changes in equity (deficiency) and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Cymat Technologies Ltd. as at April 30, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditor's Report Thereon Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.