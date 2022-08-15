Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Cymat Technologies Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    CYM   CA23257A2083

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(CYM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:00 2022-08-15 pm EDT
0.5175 CAD   +5.61%
01:54pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : CFO Certification of Annual Filings
PU
01:54pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : CEO Certification of Annual Filings
PU
01:44pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : MD&A for the year ended April 30 2020
PU
Cymat Technologies : Audited Annual Financial Statements year ended April 30, 2020

08/15/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019

Cymat Technologies Ltd.

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Years ended April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Independent Auditors' Report

1-3

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

4

Consolidated Statements of Operations, Comprehensive Loss and Deficit

5

Consolidated Statements of Changes in (Deficiency)Equity

6

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

7

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

8-27

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of

Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Opinion

Grant Thornton LLP

Suite 501

201 City Centre Drive Mississauga, ON L5B 2T4

T +1 416 366 0100 F +1 905 804 0509

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at April 30, 2020 and 2019, and the consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive loss and deficit, consolidated statement of changes in (deficiency) equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Cymat Technologies Ltd. as at April 30, 2020 and 2019, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates the existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These material uncertainties result from the Company's history of losses as well as the shareholders' deficiency. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditor's Report Thereon

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Audit | Tax | Advisory

1

© Grant Thornton LLP. A Canadian Member of Grant Thornton International Ltd

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

Audit | Tax | Advisory

2

© Grant Thornton LLP. A Canadian Member of Grant Thornton International Ltd

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Scott Shannon.

Mississauga, Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants

August 27, 2020

Licensed Public Accountants

Audit | Tax | Advisory

3

© Grant Thornton LLP. A Canadian Member of Grant Thornton International Ltd

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cymat Technologies Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 17:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4,15 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,54 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -58,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,1 M 22,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,58x
EV / Sales 2021 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cymat Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael M. Liik Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Darryl Kleebaum Chief Financial Officer
Jim Johnson Vice President-SmartMetal Sales & Operations
Mario DeAngelis Chief Operating Officer
Jon David Gill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-26.87%22
NORSK HYDRO ASA-5.75%14 033
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.31%12 187
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-32.25%10 586
ALCOA CORPORATION-11.45%9 493
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD86.03%5 638