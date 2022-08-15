Cymat Technologies : CEO Certification of Annual Filings

FORM 52-109FV1

CERTIFICATION OF ANNUAL FILINGS

VENTURE ISSUER BASIC CERTIFICATE

I, Michael Liik, Executive Chairman of the Board of Cymat Technologies Ltd., providing this certificate in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer of Cymat Technologies Ltd., certify the following:

Review: I have reviewed the AIF, if any, annual financial statements and annual MD&A, including, for greater certainty, all documents and information that are incorporated by reference in the AIF (together, the "annual filings") of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (the "issuer") for the financial year ended April 30, 2020 . No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, for the period covered by the annual filings. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual financial statements together with the other financial information included in the annual filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the annual filings.

Date: August 28, 2020

Michael Liik

_______________________

Michael Liik

Executive Chairman, in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of