  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Cymat Technologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYM   CA23257A2083

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(CYM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:00 2022-08-15 pm EDT
0.5175 CAD   +5.61%
01:54pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : CFO Certification of Annual Filings
PU
01:54pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : CEO Certification of Annual Filings
PU
01:44pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : MD&A for the year ended April 30 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cymat Technologies : CFO Certification of Annual Filings

08/15/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
FORM 52-109FV1

CERTIFICATION OF ANNUAL FILINGS

VENTURE ISSUER BASIC CERTIFICATE

I, Darryl Kleebaum, Chief Financial Officer of Cymat Technologies Ltd., certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the AIF, if any, annual financial statements and annual MD&A, including, for greater certainty, all documents and information that are incorporated by reference in the AIF (together, the "annual filings") of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (the "issuer") for the financial year ended April 30, 2020.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, for the period covered by the annual filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual financial statements together with the other financial information included in the annual filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the annual filings.

Date: August 28, 2020

Darryl Kleebaum

_______________________

Darryl Kleebaum Chief Financial Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the

issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

Cymat Technologies Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 17:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4,15 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,54 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -58,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,1 M 22,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,58x
EV / Sales 2021 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cymat Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael M. Liik Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Darryl Kleebaum Chief Financial Officer
Jim Johnson Vice President-SmartMetal Sales & Operations
Mario DeAngelis Chief Operating Officer
Jon David Gill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-26.87%22
NORSK HYDRO ASA-5.75%14 033
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.31%12 187
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-32.25%10 586
ALCOA CORPORATION-11.45%9 493
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD86.03%5 638