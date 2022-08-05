Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Cymat Technologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYM   CA23257A2083

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(CYM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:21 2022-08-04 pm EDT
0.4300 CAD    0.00%
02:56pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : July 31 2020 CEO Certification of Interim Filings
PU
02:56pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : July 31 2020 MD&A
PU
02:56pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : October 31 2020 CFO Certification of Interim Filings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cymat Technologies : January 31 2021 Interim Financial Statements

08/05/2022 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Three and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020

Cymat Technologies Ltd.

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and Nine Months ended January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

1

Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations, Comprehensive Loss and Deficit

2

Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in (Deficiency)Equity

3

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

4

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

5-19

Cymat Technologies Ltd.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL

POSITION

(Unaudited)

As at:

January 31,

April 30,

2021

2020

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

226,303

251,580

Restricted cash [Note 5]

14,105

14,105

Trade and other receivables [Note 6]

81,883

203,865

Inventory [Note 7]

301,617

130,113

Prepaid expenses

7,395

12,434

Total current assets

631,303

612,097

Other assets

27,930

27,930

Property, plant and equipment, net [Note 8]

1,122,488

1,221,928

Total assets

1,781,721

1,861,955

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Line of credit [Note 14]

40,000

-

Trade and other payables

909,362

1,035,107

Deferred revenue

190,781

62,650

Current portion of lease liability [Note 9]

94,824

83,805

Current portion of accrued royalties [Note 10]

177,724

177,724

Total current liabilities

1,412,691

1,359,286

Non-current liabilities

Lease liability [Note 9]

905,958

978,142

Accrued royalties [Note 10]

414,045

414,045

Total liabilities

2,732,694

2,751,473

(DEFICIENCY) EQUITY

Share capital [Note 11]

73,015,663

72,927,598

Contributed surplus

7,869,159

7,846,266

Warrants [Note 12]

32,889

32,889

Deficit

(81,868,684)

(81,696,271)

Total (deficiency) equity

(950,973)

(889,518)

Total liabilities and (deficiency) equity

1,781,721

1,861,955

See accompanying Notes

On behalf of the Board:

Michael Liik

Jon Gill

Director

Director

1

Cymat Technologies Ltd.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS,

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS AND DEFICIT

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31

Nine Months Ended January 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Revenues

1,125,737

212,457

2,497,050

1,329,863

Plant operating expenses

657,497

273,792

1,321,446

1,037,333

Research and material testing expenses

30,525

21,010

98,043

91,416

Selling, general and administrative expenses

432,391

419,460

1,068,721

1,495,779

1,120,413

714,262

2,488,210

2,624,528

Income (loss) from operations

5,324

(501,805)

8,840

(1,294,665)

Foreign exchange loss

(285)

950

9,638

(1,011)

Interest and financing expense [Notes 9 and 10]

(74,989)

(35,454)

(190,891)

(143,307)

(75,274)

(34,504)

(181,253)

(144,318)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(69,950)

(536,309)

(172,413)

(1,438,983)

Deficit, beginning of the period

(81,798,734)

(80,783,968)

(81,696,271)

(79,881,294)

Net income (loss)

(69,950)

(536,309)

(172,413)

(1,438,983)

Deficit, end of the period

(81,868,684)

(81,320,277)

(81,868,684)

(81,320,277)

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.04)

Weighted average number of shares:

Basic and diluted

43,251,726

41,087,760

43,196,098

39,783,004

See accompanying Notes

2

Cymat Technologies Ltd.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN (DEFICIENCY) EQUITY

Total

Contributed

Shareholders'

Common Shares

Surplus

Warrants

Deficit

(Deficiency) Equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

May 1, 2019

37,799,331

71,314,148

7,624,005

-

(79,881,294)

(943,141)

Equity private placement

3,302,782

1,027,464

-

16,379

-

1,043,843

Exercise of options

616,883

227,259

(113,136)

-

-

114,123

Stock-based compensation

-

-

244,854

-

-

244,854

Stock-based consulting fee

-

-

62,145

-

-

62,145

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,438,983)

(1,438,983)

January 31, 2020

41,718,996

72,568,871

7,817,868

16,379

(81,320,277)

(917,159)

Equity private placement

1,081,538

333,327

-

16,510

-

349,837

Exercise of options

100,000

25,400

(12,400)

-

-

13,000

Stock-based compensation

-

-

40,798

-

-

40,798

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(375,994)

(375,994)

April 30, 2020

42,900,534

72,927,598

7,846,266

32,889

(81,696,271)

(889,518)

Exercise of options

351,192

88,065

(43,899)

-

-

44,166

Stock-based compensation

-

-

49,822

-

-

49,822

Stock-based consulting fee

-

-

16,970

-

-

16,970

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

(172,413)

(172,413)

January 31, 2021

43,251,726

73,015,663

7,869,159

32,889

(81,868,684)

(950,973)

See accompanying Notes

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cymat Technologies Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 18:35:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
02:56pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : July 31 2020 CEO Certification of Interim Filings
PU
02:56pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : July 31 2020 MD&A
PU
02:56pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : October 31 2020 CFO Certification of Interim Filings
PU
02:56pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : October 31 2020 CEO Certification of Interim Filings
PU
02:56pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : July 31 2020 Interim Financial Statements
PU
02:56pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : October 31 2020 MD&A
PU
02:46pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : October 31 2020 Interim Financial Statements
PU
02:46pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : January 31 2021 CFO Certification of Interim Filings
PU
02:46pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : January 31 2021 CEO Certification of Interim Filings
PU
02:46pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : January 31 2021 MD&A
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4,15 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,54 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -58,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,7 M 19,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,58x
EV / Sales 2021 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cymat Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael M. Liik Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Darryl Kleebaum Chief Financial Officer
Jim Johnson Vice President-SmartMetal Sales & Operations
Mario DeAngelis Chief Operating Officer
Jon David Gill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-35.82%19
NORSK HYDRO ASA-9.55%13 253
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-11.32%11 852
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-37.36%9 956
ALCOA CORPORATION-19.69%8 609
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD56.66%4 749