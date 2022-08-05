Cymat Technologies : January 31 2021 Interim Financial Statements
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Three and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020
Cymat Technologies Ltd.
CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Three and Nine Months ended January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
1
Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations, Comprehensive Loss and Deficit
2
Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in (Deficiency)Equity
3
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
4
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
5-19
Cymat Technologies Ltd.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL
POSITION
(Unaudited)
As at:
January 31,
April 30,
2021
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
226,303
251,580
Restricted cash [Note 5]
14,105
14,105
Trade and other receivables [Note 6]
81,883
203,865
Inventory [Note 7]
301,617
130,113
Prepaid expenses
7,395
12,434
Total current assets
631,303
612,097
Other assets
27,930
27,930
Property, plant and equipment, net [Note 8]
1,122,488
1,221,928
Total assets
1,781,721
1,861,955
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Line of credit [Note 14]
40,000
-
Trade and other payables
909,362
1,035,107
Deferred revenue
190,781
62,650
Current portion of lease liability [Note 9]
94,824
83,805
Current portion of accrued royalties [Note 10]
177,724
177,724
Total current liabilities
1,412,691
1,359,286
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability [Note 9]
905,958
978,142
Accrued royalties [Note 10]
414,045
414,045
Total liabilities
2,732,694
2,751,473
(DEFICIENCY) EQUITY
Share capital [Note 11]
73,015,663
72,927,598
Contributed surplus
7,869,159
7,846,266
Warrants [Note 12]
32,889
32,889
Deficit
(81,868,684)
(81,696,271)
Total (deficiency) equity
(950,973)
(889,518)
Total liabilities and (deficiency) equity
1,781,721
1,861,955
See accompanying Notes
On behalf of the Board:
Michael Liik
Jon Gill
Director
Director
1
Cymat Technologies Ltd.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS,
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS AND DEFICIT
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended January 31
Nine Months Ended January 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Revenues
1,125,737
212,457
2,497,050
1,329,863
Plant operating expenses
657,497
273,792
1,321,446
1,037,333
Research and material testing expenses
30,525
21,010
98,043
91,416
Selling, general and administrative expenses
432,391
419,460
1,068,721
1,495,779
1,120,413
714,262
2,488,210
2,624,528
Income (loss) from operations
5,324
(501,805)
8,840
(1,294,665)
Foreign exchange loss
(285)
950
9,638
(1,011)
Interest and financing expense [Notes 9 and 10]
(74,989)
(35,454)
(190,891)
(143,307)
(75,274)
(34,504)
(181,253)
(144,318)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(69,950)
(536,309)
(172,413)
(1,438,983)
Deficit, beginning of the period
(81,798,734)
(80,783,968)
(81,696,271)
(79,881,294)
Net income (loss)
(69,950)
(536,309)
(172,413)
(1,438,983)
Deficit, end of the period
(81,868,684)
(81,320,277)
(81,868,684)
(81,320,277)
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.04)
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic and diluted
43,251,726
41,087,760
43,196,098
39,783,004
See accompanying Notes
2
Cymat Technologies Ltd.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN (DEFICIENCY) EQUITY
Total
Contributed
Shareholders'
Common Shares
Surplus
Warrants
Deficit
(Deficiency) Equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
May 1, 2019
37,799,331
71,314,148
7,624,005
-
(79,881,294)
(943,141)
Equity private placement
3,302,782
1,027,464
-
16,379
-
1,043,843
Exercise of options
616,883
227,259
(113,136)
-
-
114,123
Stock-based compensation
-
-
244,854
-
-
244,854
Stock-based consulting fee
-
-
62,145
-
-
62,145
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,438,983)
(1,438,983)
January 31, 2020
41,718,996
72,568,871
7,817,868
16,379
(81,320,277)
(917,159)
Equity private placement
1,081,538
333,327
-
16,510
-
349,837
Exercise of options
100,000
25,400
(12,400)
-
-
13,000
Stock-based compensation
-
-
40,798
-
-
40,798
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(375,994)
(375,994)
April 30, 2020
42,900,534
72,927,598
7,846,266
32,889
(81,696,271)
(889,518)
Exercise of options
351,192
88,065
(43,899)
-
-
44,166
Stock-based compensation
-
-
49,822
-
-
49,822
Stock-based consulting fee
-
-
16,970
-
-
16,970
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
(172,413)
(172,413)
January 31, 2021
43,251,726
73,015,663
7,869,159
32,889
(81,868,684)
(950,973)
See accompanying Notes
3
