Cymat Technologies : January 31 2021 MD&A

Cymat Technologies Ltd. Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") As at January 31, 2021 March 18, 2021 The following discussion and analysis of Cymat Technologies Ltd. ["Cymat" or the "Company"] financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the audited comparative consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended April 30, 2020, and the associated notes to the consolidated financial statements. The Company prepares its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ["IASB"]. All financial information contained in this MD&A and in the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. This MD&A is dated March 18, 2021 and all amounts herein are denominated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. This MD&A reflects the accounts of Cymat and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ALU- MMC Hungary, Zrt. The information below contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current view of Cymat with respect to future events and financial performance. Wherever used, the words "may", "will", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "believe", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the Company's actual results of operations could differ materially from historical results or current expectations. The Company will review the forward-looking information in the preparation of the MD&A on a quarterly basis and, where appropriate, provide updated forward-looking statements based on the most current view of Cymat. 1. Company Overview and Business of Company Cymat was incorporated on June 13, 2006 under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and is the successor to Duntroon Energy (formerly Cymat Corp.) which was incorporated on June 30, 1998 under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). Cymat develops innovative materials for industry. The Company has worldwide rights, through patents and licenses, to produce Stabilized Aluminum Foam ("SAF"). This ultra-light metallic foam is produced using a proprietary, versatile process in which gas is bubbled into molten-alloyed aluminum containing a dispersion of fine ceramic particles to create foam that is then cast into either flat panels or near-net shapes. The result is a material, which is recyclable, with a wide array of features including very low density, mechanical energy absorption, thermal and acoustic insulation, time and temperature insensitivity and has a relatively low cost of production. The technology is focused on producing products for 4 major markets: automotive, architecture, defense and general industrial markets seeking energy management 1 systems. Cymat markets architectural material under the trademark, "Alusion™" and energy management products under the "SmartMetal™" trademark. 2. Selected Financial Information The following table presents selected financial information for the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31 January 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($) ($) ($) ($) Interim Statements of Operations Revenue 1,125,737 212,457 2,497,050 1,329,863 Plant operating expenses 657,497 273,792 1,321,446 1,037,333 Research and material testing expense 30,525 21,010 98,043 91,416 Selling, general and administrative expenses 432,391 419,460 1,068,721 1,495,779 Income (loss) from operations 5,324 (501,805) 8,840 (1,294,665) Net loss (69,950) (536,309) (172,413) (1,438,983) Interim Statements of Cash Flows Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (280,244) (393,244) 16,565 (1,161,227) 3. Results of Operations Comparison of the Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020 Revenue Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was approximately $1,126,000, an increase of $914,000, or 431%, above revenue from the third quarter of fiscal 2020 in the amount of $212,000. Revenue for the comparative quarter reflected the first impact on Cymat of the Covid-19 outbreak. Orders for a large façade project in South Korea and for a substantial project in China had been expected for the third quarter of 2020, but did not materialize as the result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenue for the current quarter included sales of AlusionTM in the amount of $1,041,000 compared to sales of AlusionTM in the amount of $206,000 in the third quarter of the preceding fiscal year. The current quarter included SmartMetalTM sales of $85,000 compared to SmartMetalTM sales of $6,000 for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2020. 2 Revenue from the sale of manufactured products is recognized at the point in time when control of the product is transferred to the customer. Based on the terms of the specific transaction, control typically transfers at a point along a continuum that is as early as the products' departure from the Company's warehouse to as late as the passing of inspection following the products' arrival at a designated shipment location. Amounts received in advance of recognized revenues are recorded as deferred revenue. Plant Operating Expenses Plant operating expenses for the quarter ended January 31, 2021 were approximately $657,000, an increase of $383,000, or 140%, as compared to expenses of $274,000 for the quarter ended January 31, 2020. Plant operating expenses include the direct operating expenses of labour, material, consumables, maintenance, freight and changes in inventory as well as manufacturing overhead costs. These direct operating expenses were approximately $560,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to $181,000 for the second quarter of last fiscal year. The jump in sales was the main driver of the increased quarter-over-quarter direct operating expenses. Plant operating expenses also includes factory overhead costs such as facility costs and utilities. These expenses totalled approximately $65,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to $54,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2020. Increased electricity costs due to increased production usage created the expense increase for the current quarter. Plant operating expenses also include depreciation expense of approximately $33,000 for the three months ended January 31, 2021 and $38,000 for the same period ended January 31, 2020. Research and Material Testing Expenses Research and material testing expenses for the second quarters of fiscal 2021 and 2020, of $31,000 and $21,000, respectively, related to the support of the Company's sandwich panel venture, and development of a new architectural aluminum foam. Expenses for the comparative quarter were reported net of grant funds receivable from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario ("FedDev") under the federal government's Steel and Aluminum Initiative. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A") SG&A expenses for the quarter ended January 31, 2021 were approximately $432,000, as compared to an expense of 419,000 for the same quarter ended January 31, 2020. Higher marketing and commission expenses ($66,000) were partially offset by lower employee stock-based compensation expenses ($29,000) and lower shareholder communication expenses ($36,000) relating to timing of the AGM. Salary expenses were also comparatively higher in the current quarter ($14,000) as they did not benefit from the FedDev grant that was in effect during the last year. SG&A expenses also include depreciation of $8,000 for each of the quarters ended January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020. 3 Foreign Exchange Gain For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, there was a nominal foreign exchange loss (January 31, 2020 - loss of $1,000). Interest and Financing Expense Interest and financing expense for the three months ended January 31, 2021, of $75,000 (January 31, 2020 -$35,000), includes royalty-based financing fees of $52,000 (January 31, 2020 - $11,000) and $23,000 of interest regarding the lease liability (January 31, 2020 - $24,000). Net Loss The net loss for the three months ended January 31, 2021 of $70,000 (January 31, 2020 - net loss of $536,000) includes the non-cash items of depreciation and amortization of approximately $41,000 (January 31, 2020 - $46,000) and a share-based compensation expense of approximately $14,000 (January 31, 2020 - $43,000) Comparison of the Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020 Revenue Revenue for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 was approximately $2,497,000, an increase of $1,167,000, or 88%, from revenue for the nine months ended January 31, 2020, of $1,330,000. AlusionTM sales for the nine months of fiscal 2021 were $2,378,000 compared to $1,277,000 for the same period of last fiscal year. As stated above, AlusionTM sales experienced a significant impact from the outbreak of Covid-19 in the third quarter of last fiscal year. Revenue from SmartMetalTM for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 was approximately $119,000, compared to SmartMetalTM revenue of $52,000 for the same period of last fiscal year. Revenue from the sale of manufactured products is recognized at the point in time when control of the product is transferred to the customer. Based on the terms of the specific transaction, control typically transfers at a point along a continuum that is as early as the products' departure from the Company's warehouse to as late as the passing of inspection following the products' arrival at a designated shipment location. Amounts received in advance of recognized revenues are recorded as deferred revenue. Plant Operating Expenses Plant operating expenses for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 were approximately $1,321,000, an increase of $284,000, or 27%, as compared to the same expenses of $1,037,000 for the nine months ended January 31, 2020. Plant operating expenses include the direct operating expenses of labour, material, consumables, maintenance, freight and changes in inventory as well as manufacturing overhead costs. These direct operating expenses were approximately $1,050,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2021, as compared to $774,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Although sales increased significantly on a period- over-period basis, plant operating costs increased at a lower rate as the higher volume of orders in production at the end of the current period lead to a significant increase in the amount of fixed operating expenses that were transferred to inventory. Additionally, labour costs for the current year benefited from the CEWS in the amount of $84,000. 4 Plant operating expenses also includes factory overhead costs such as facility costs and utilities. These expenses totalled approximately $171,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 as compared to similar expenses of $153,000 for the same period of fiscal 2020. Increased electricity costs due to increased production usage created the expense increase for the current period. Plant operating expenses also include depreciation expense of approximately $100,000 for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 and $110,000 for the same period ended January 31, 2020. Research and Material Testing Expenses Research and material testing expenses for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 included expenses in the amount of $97,000 (Fiscal 2020 - $90,000) related to the development of a new aluminum foam in support of the Company's sandwich panel venture, and development of a new architectural aluminum foam. The prior period's expense is reported net of grant funds receivable from FedDev under the federal government's Steel and Aluminum Initiative. Research and material testing expenses also included depreciation expenses regarding lab and testing equipment of approximately $1,000 in each of the nine-month periods of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A") SG&A expenses for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 were approximately $1,069,000, as compared to expenses of $1,496,000 for the same period ended January 31, 2020. The most significant expense decreases included lower employee stock-based compensation expenses ($195,000), lower payroll expenses ($118,000) which are net of the CEWS, lower investor relations expenses ($130,000) including a lower stock-option-based consulting expense ($45,000) and lower travel expenses ($33,000). SG&A expenses also include depreciation of $23,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 and $24,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Foreign Exchange Loss For the nine months ended January 31, 2021, there was a foreign exchange gain of $10,000 as compared to a loss of $1,000 for the nine months ended January 31, 2020. The exchange differential in both periods was largely the result of changing $US exchange rates on $US denominated payables. Interest and Financing Expense Interest and financing expense for the nine months ended January 31, 2021, of $191,000 (January 31, 2020 -$143,000), includes royalty-based financing fees of $124,000 (January 31, 2020 - $69,000) and $69,000 of interest regarding the lease liability (January 31, 2020 - $74,000), less a portion of the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy in the amount of $2,000. Net Income (Loss) A net loss of $172,000 was recorded for the first nine months of fiscal 2021, compared to a net loss of $1,439,000 for the same period of last year. 