Cymat Technologies : October 31 2020 Interim Financial Statements
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Three and Six Months Ended October 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019
Cymat Technologies Ltd.
CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Three and Six Months ended October 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
1
Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations, Comprehensive Loss and Deficit
2
Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in (Deficiency)Equity
3
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
4
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
5-19
Cymat Technologies Ltd.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL
POSITION
(Unaudited)
As at:
October 31,
April 30,
2020
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
552,800
Cash and cash equivalents
251,580
Restricted cash [Note 5]
14,105
14,105
Trade and other receivables [Note 6]
136,667
203,865
Inventory [Note 7]
456,928
130,113
Prepaid expenses
12,894
12,434
Total current assets
1,173,394
612,097
Other assets
27,930
27,930
Property, plant and equipment, net [Note 8]
1,138,366
1,221,928
Total assets
2,339,690
1,861,955
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
40,000
Line of credit [Note 14]
-
Trade and other payables
1,021,940
1,035,107
Deferred revenue
559,269
62,650
Current portion of lease liability [Note 9]
91,067
83,805
Current portion of accrued royalties [Note 10]
177,724
177,724
Total current liabilities
1,890,000
1,359,286
Non-current liabilities
931,126
Lease liability [Note 9]
978,142
Accrued royalties [Note 10]
414,045
414,045
Total liabilities
3,235,171
2,751,473
(DEFICIENCY) EQUITY
73,015,663
Share capital [Note 11]
72,927,598
Contributed surplus
7,854,701
7,846,266
Warrants [Note 12]
32,889
32,889
Deficit
(81,798,734)
(81,696,271)
Total (deficiency) equity
(895,481)
(889,518)
Total liabilities and (deficiency) equity
2,339,690
1,861,955
See accompanying Notes
On behalf of the Board:
Michael Liik
Jon Gill
Director
Director
1
Cymat Technologies Ltd.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS,
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS AND DEFICIT
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31
Six Months Ended October 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
$
$
$
Revenues
605,977
465,744
1,371,313
1,117,406
Plant operating expenses
291,566
419,087
663,949
763,541
Research and material testing expenses
33,544
35,997
67,518
70,406
Selling, general and administrative expenses
340,702
426,095
636,330
1,076,393
665,812
881,179
1,367,797
1,910,340
Income (loss) from operations
(59,835)
(415,435)
3,516
(792,934)
Foreign exchange loss
2,508
(2,092)
9,923
(1,962)
Interest and financing expense [Notes 9 and 10]
(51,751)
(47,414)
(115,902)
(107,778)
(49,243)
(49,506)
(105,979)
(109,740)
Net Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period
(109,078)
(464,941)
(102,463)
(902,674)
Deficit, beginning of the period
(81,689,656)
(80,319,027)
(81,696,271)
(79,881,294)
Net income (loss)
(109,078)
(464,941)
(102,463)
(902,674)
Deficit, end of the period
(81,798,734)
(80,783,968)
(81,798,734)
(80,783,968)
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.02)
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic and diluted
43,251,726
39,961,451
43,168,284
39,130,625
See accompanying Notes
2
Cymat Technologies Ltd.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN (DEFICIENCY) EQUITY
Total
Contributed
Shareholders'
Common Shares
Surplus
Warrants
Deficit
(Deficiency) Equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
May 1, 2019
37,799,331
71,314,148
7,624,005
-
(79,881,294)
(943,141)
Equity private placement
2,092,952
643,824
-
10,384
-
654,208
Exercise of options
616,883
227,259
(113,136)
-
-
114,123
Stock-based compensation
-
-
201,521
-
-
201,521
Stock-based consulting fee
-
-
62,145
-
-
62,145
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(902,674)
(902,674)
October 31, 2019
40,509,166
72,185,231
7,774,535
10,384
(80,783,968)
(813,818)
Equity private placement
2,291,368
716,967
-
22,505
-
739,472
Exercise of options
100,000
25,400
(12,400)
-
-
13,000
Stock-based compensation
-
-
84,131
-
-
84,131
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(912,303)
(912,303)
April 30, 2020
42,900,534
72,927,598
7,846,266
32,889
(81,696,271)
(889,518)
Exercise of options
351,192
88,065
(43,899)
-
-
44,166
Stock-based compensation
-
-
35,364
-
-
35,364
Stock-based consulting fee
-
-
16,970
-
-
16,970
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
(102,463)
(102,463)
October 31, 2020
43,251,726
73,015,663
7,854,701
32,889
(81,798,734)
(895,481)
See accompanying Notes
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Cymat Technologies Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 18:45:13 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Sales 2021
4,15 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-0,54 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
3,92 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-58,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
24,7 M
19,1 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
6,58x
EV / Sales 2021
6,66x
Nbr of Employees
11
Free-Float
93,7%
Chart CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.