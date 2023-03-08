Advanced search
    CYB   CA23257X1096

CYMBRIA CORPORATION

(CYB)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:31:29 2023-03-08 pm EST
60.50 CAD   +0.82%
03:07pCymbria : 15th annual investor day
PU
01/11Cymbria : Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2022
PU
2022TeraGo Details Acquisition of Common Shares by EdgePoint Investment Group
MT
Cymbria : 15th annual investor day

03/08/2023 | 03:07pm EST
We hope you can attend the 15th annual Cymbria Day on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. This year's event will once again be hosted in-person at Koerner Hall and available through livestream.

You will have the opportunity to hear directly from EdgePoint's founders and Investment team, followed by a Q&A session.

We know your time is valuable. This event includes a deep dive into Cymbria and its largest holding, EdgePoint Wealth, making it the best due diligence session we host all year.

Registration is now available. Please register by clicking the link below.

Register here

Koerner Hall

(Telus Centre for Performance and Learning)

273 Bloor St. West
Toronto, ON

View on map

Seating is limited
Livestream available

Event details

May 17, 2023

8:30 am to 9:30 am ET - In-person registration

9:30 am to 10:30 am ET - Presentation

  • Company overview with Patrick Farmer

  • Discussion with the Investment team

  • Live Question & Answer to follow

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cymbria Corporation published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 20:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
