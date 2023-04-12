Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cymbria Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYB   CA23257X1096

CYMBRIA CORPORATION

(CYB)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:28:40 2023-04-12 pm EDT
61.02 CAD    0.00%
03:30pCymbria : Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at March 31, 2023
PU
03/08Cymbria : 15th annual investor day
PU
01/11Cymbria : Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cymbria : Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at March 31, 2023

04/12/2023 | 03:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cymbria News
Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at March 31, 2023
April 12, 2023

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 80% (approximately $18.6 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $19.9 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 96% of our institutional AUM (approximately $2.9 billion), with an average investment of $112 million per client.

We appreciate the trust our partners have placed in us, and we work hard every day to be worthy of that trust.

See why size doesn't matter to EdgePoint investors.

Historical updates

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2022

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 78% (approximately $17.4 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $19.2 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 96% of our institutional AUM (approximately $2.8 billion), with an average investment of $108 million per client.

We appreciate the trust our partners have placed in us, and we work hard every day to be worthy of that trust.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at September 30, 2022

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 79% (approximately $15.7 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $17.3 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 96% of our institutional AUM (approximately $2.6 billion), with an average investment of $103 million per client.

We appreciate the trust our partners have placed in us, and we work hard every day to be worthy of that trust.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at June 30, 2022

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 79% (approximately $15.8 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $17.5 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 97% of our institutional AUM (approximately $5.1 billion), with an average investment of $204 million per client.

We appreciate the trust our partners have placed in us, and we work hard every day to be worthy of that trust.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at March 31, 2022

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 78% (approximately $17.3 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $19.2 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 97% of our institutional AUM (approximately $5.5 billion), with an average investment of $229 million per client.

We appreciate the trust our partners have placed in us, and we work hard every day to be worthy of that trust.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2021

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 77% (approximately $17.4 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $20.0 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 97% of our institutional AUM (approximately $5.5 billion), with an average investment of $238 million per client.

We appreciate the trust our partners have placed in us, and we work hard every day to be worthy of that trust.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at September 30, 2021

5,359 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 82% (approximately $17.6 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $16.4 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 98% of our institutional AUM (approximately $8.0 billion), with an average investment of $346 million per client.

We look forward to building wealth for our investment partners over the long term.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at June 30, 2021

5,360 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 82% (approximately $17.8 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $16.6 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 98% of our institutional AUM (approximately $8.0 billion), with an average investment of $356 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at March 31, 2021

5,357 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 82% (approximately $16.7 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $15.5 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 98% of our institutional AUM (approximately $7.2 billion), with an average investment of $329 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2020

5,450 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 81% (approximately $15.3 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $14 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 97% of our institutional AUM (approximately $6.3 billion), with an average investment of $284 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at September 30, 2020

5,549 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 80% (approximately $14.1 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $12.7 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 97% of our institutional AUM (approximately $4.9 billion), with an average investment of $221 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at June 30, 2020

5,660 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 80% (approximately $14.3 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $12.6 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 97% of our institutional AUM (approximately $4.7 billion), with an average investment of $213 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at March 31, 2020

5,718 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 79% (approximately $12.9 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $11.3 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 96% of our institutional AUM (approximately $3.9 billion), with an average investment of $176 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2019

5,809 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 79% (approximately $17.1 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $14.8 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 96% of our institutional AUM (approximately $4.8 billion), with an average investment of $217 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2018

5,495 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 78% (approximately $14.3 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $13.0 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 94% of our institutional AUM (approximately $3.4 billion), with an average investment of $243 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2017

4,541 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 79% (approximately $11.8 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $13.0 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 93% of our institutional AUM (approximately $3.0 billion), with an average investment of $277 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2016

3,478 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 79% (approximately $8.0 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $11.5 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 94% of our institutional AUM (approximately $2.5 billion), with an average investment of $254 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2015

3,286 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 79% (approximately $6.0 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $9.2 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 95% of our institutional AUM (approximately $2.2 billion), with an average investment of $320 million per client.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cymbria Corporation published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 19:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CYMBRIA CORPORATION
03:30pCymbria : Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at March 31, 2023
PU
03/08Cymbria : 15th annual investor day
PU
01/11Cymbria : Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2022
PU
2022TeraGo Details Acquisition of Common Shares by EdgePoint Investment Group
MT
2022Cymbria : Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at June 30, 2022
PU
2022Cymbria Shares Update on investment in EdgePoint
MT
2022Cymbria's investment in EdgePoint
AQ
2022Cymbria Corporation Details Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
2022Cymbria Corporation Brief: Details Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
2022Cymbria Corporation Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
More news
Chart CYMBRIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cymbria Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYMBRIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Clifford Tye Bousada Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Geoffrey MacDonald Co-Chief Executive Officer
Norman Tang Chief Financial Officer
Patrick John Farmer Chairman
Jim S. MacDonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYMBRIA CORPORATION7.03%740
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.50%100 610
UBS GROUP AG10.03%65 107
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.64%36 577
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.03%36 025
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-1.77%32 162
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer