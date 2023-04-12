Cymbria : Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at March 31, 2023

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 80% (approximately $18.6 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $19.9 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 96% of our institutional AUM (approximately $2.9 billion), with an average investment of $112 million per client.

We appreciate the trust our partners have placed in us, and we work hard every day to be worthy of that trust.

Historical updates

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2022

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 78% (approximately $17.4 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $19.2 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 96% of our institutional AUM (approximately $2.8 billion), with an average investment of $108 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at September 30, 2022

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 79% (approximately $15.7 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $17.3 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 96% of our institutional AUM (approximately $2.6 billion), with an average investment of $103 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at June 30, 2022

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 79% (approximately $15.8 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $17.5 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 97% of our institutional AUM (approximately $5.1 billion), with an average investment of $204 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at March 31, 2022

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 78% (approximately $17.3 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $19.2 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 97% of our institutional AUM (approximately $5.5 billion), with an average investment of $229 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2021

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 77% (approximately $17.4 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $20.0 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 97% of our institutional AUM (approximately $5.5 billion), with an average investment of $238 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at September 30, 2021

5,359 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 82% (approximately $17.6 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $16.4 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 98% of our institutional AUM (approximately $8.0 billion), with an average investment of $346 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at June 30, 2021

5,360 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 82% (approximately $17.8 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $16.6 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 98% of our institutional AUM (approximately $8.0 billion), with an average investment of $356 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at March 31, 2021

5,357 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 82% (approximately $16.7 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $15.5 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 98% of our institutional AUM (approximately $7.2 billion), with an average investment of $329 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2020

5,450 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 81% (approximately $15.3 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $14 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 97% of our institutional AUM (approximately $6.3 billion), with an average investment of $284 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at September 30, 2020

5,549 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 80% (approximately $14.1 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $12.7 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 97% of our institutional AUM (approximately $4.9 billion), with an average investment of $221 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at June 30, 2020

5,660 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 80% (approximately $14.3 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $12.6 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 97% of our institutional AUM (approximately $4.7 billion), with an average investment of $213 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at March 31, 2020

5,718 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 79% (approximately $12.9 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $11.3 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 96% of our institutional AUM (approximately $3.9 billion), with an average investment of $176 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2019

5,809 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 79% (approximately $17.1 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $14.8 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 96% of our institutional AUM (approximately $4.8 billion), with an average investment of $217 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2018

5,495 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 78% (approximately $14.3 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $13.0 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 94% of our institutional AUM (approximately $3.4 billion), with an average investment of $243 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2017

4,541 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 79% (approximately $11.8 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $13.0 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 93% of our institutional AUM (approximately $3.0 billion), with an average investment of $277 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2016

3,478 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 79% (approximately $8.0 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $11.5 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 94% of our institutional AUM (approximately $2.5 billion), with an average investment of $254 million per client.

Update on EdgePoint Wealth Management as at December 31, 2015

3,286 financial advisors have partnered with EdgePoint.

Our top 20% of advisors represent some 79% (approximately $6.0 billion) of our total retail assets under management (AUM), with an average of approximately $9.2 million per advisor.

The top 20% of our institutional clients represent 95% of our institutional AUM (approximately $2.2 billion), with an average investment of $320 million per client.