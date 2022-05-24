Log in
    CTEK   US23258P1057

CYNERGISTEK, INC.

(CTEK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/23 03:59:46 pm EDT
0.5900 USD   +1.90%
12:05aCTEK STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of CynergisTek, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
05/23CynergisTek to be Acquired by Clearwater Compliance in $17.7 Million Cash Deal -- Shares Surge After-Hours
MT
05/23CYNERGISTEK : Enters into a Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Clearwater in a $17.7 million Transaction - Form 8-K
PU
CTEK Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of CynergisTek, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

05/24/2022 | 12:05am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) to Clearwater Compliance LLC for $1.25 per share in cash is fair to CynergisTek shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages CynergisTek shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether CynergisTek and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for CynergisTek shareholders; (2) determine whether Clearwater is underpaying for CynergisTek; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for CynergisTek shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of CynergisTek shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages CynergisTek shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
