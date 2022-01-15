Log in
    CTEK   US23258P1057

CYNERGISTEK, INC.

(CTEK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

CyberWire X - Episode 5: Complementary colors: teaming tactics in cybersecurity.

01/15/2022 | 05:46pm EST
CyberWire X - Episode 5: Complementary colors: teaming tactics in cybersecurity.
April 23, 2020
Complementary colors: teaming tactics in cybersecurity.

We often hear cybersecurity professionals talking about red teams, blue teams, and purple teams. In this episode of CyberWire-X, we investigate what those terms mean, how security teaming approaches have changed over time, and the value of teaming for organizations large and small.

Join us for a lively conversation with our experts Austin Scott from Dragos, and Caleb Barlow, from Cynergistek in part one. In part 2, we'll also hear from Dan DeCloss from Plextrac, the sponsor of today's episode.

Disclaimer

CynergisTek Inc. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 22:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,04 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,2 M 18,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,38 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 190%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McMillan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Thomas Anthony Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Robert McCashin Non-Executive Chairman
Tim McMullen Chief Operating Officer
Mark D. Roberson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYNERGISTEK, INC.-4.17%18
ACCENTURE PLC-14.76%223 324
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.15%198 076
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.41%120 360
INFOSYS LIMITED2.20%109 118
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.23%96 392