CyberWire X - Episode 5: Complementary colors: teaming tactics in cybersecurity.

We often hear cybersecurity professionals talking about red teams, blue teams, and purple teams. In this episode of CyberWire-X, we investigate what those terms mean, how security teaming approaches have changed over time, and the value of teaming for organizations large and small.

Join us for a lively conversation with our experts Austin Scott from Dragos, and Caleb Barlow, from Cynergistek in part one. In part 2, we'll also hear from Dan DeCloss from Plextrac, the sponsor of today's episode.