  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  CynergisTek, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    CTEK   US23258P1057

CYNERGISTEK, INC.

(CTEK)
  Report
CynergisTek : COVID-19 Email Phishing Against U.S. Healthcare Providers

01/15/2022 | 05:46pm EST
COVID-19 Email Phishing Against U.S. Healthcare Providers
April 21, 2020David Finn

The FBI today released a FLASH alert to U.S. healthcare providers regarding phishing attacks against healthcare. The FBI was notified of targeted email phishing attempts against U.S.-based medical providers. These attempts have leveraged email subject line and content related to COVID-19 to distribute malicious attachments, exploiting Microsoft Word document files, 7-zip compressed files, Microsoft Visual Basic Script, Java, and Microsoft executables. The FBI has provided indicators of compromise related to these phishing attempts to assist network defenders in protecting their environments.

The FBI has requested that any company targeted by a phishing campaign, provide the FBI with the email with the full email header and a copy of any attachments. Unless you have the capability to examine the attachment in a controlled and safe manner, you should not attempt to open the attachment. Additionally, they ask that if you or your company is a victim of a cyber intrusion related to email phishing, please retain any logs, image(s) of infected devices, and memory capture of all affected equipment, to assist the FBI in their response.

Recommended Actions:
  • Be wary of unsolicited attachments, even from people you know. Cyber actors can "spoof" the return address, making it look like the message came from a trusted associate.
  • Keep software up to date. Install software patches so that attackers can't take advantage of known problems or vulnerabilities.
  • If an email or email attachment seems suspicious, don't open it, even if your antivirus software indicates that the message is clean. Attackers are constantly releasing new viruses and the antivirus software might not have the signature.
  • Save and scan any attachments before opening them.
  • Turn off the option to automatically download attachments. To simplify the process of reading email, many email programs offer the feature to automatically download attachments. Check your settings to see if your software offers the option and disable it.
  • Consider creating separate accounts on your computer. Most operating systems give you the option of creating multiple user accounts with different privileges. Consider reading your email on an account with restricted privileges. Some viruses need "administrator" privileges to infect a computer.
  • Apply additional security practices. You may be able to filter certain types of attachments through your email software or a firewall.

Please contact us if you have any questions or need assistance with next steps.

CynergisTek Inc. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 22:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,04 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,2 M 18,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float -
Chart CYNERGISTEK, INC.
Duration : Period :
CynergisTek, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,38 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 190%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McMillan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Thomas Anthony Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Robert McCashin Non-Executive Chairman
Tim McMullen Chief Operating Officer
Mark D. Roberson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYNERGISTEK, INC.-4.17%18
ACCENTURE PLC-14.76%223 324
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.15%198 076
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.41%120 360
INFOSYS LIMITED2.20%109 118
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.23%96 392